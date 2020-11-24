This Governor Knows He Has No Power to Mandate Thanksgiving Behavior

Unlike Democratic governors across the country, Missouri's Republican governor knows he has no authority to mandate or regulate who goes in and out of private homes.

The holidays are coming, and as the Governor of the State of Missouri, I am not going to mandate who goes in the front door of your home.



Government has no business going through the front door of your homes to decide how many members of your family are there, how many are not. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 24, 2020

Instead of virtue signaling or abusing government authority, like New York's Andrew Cuomo or California's Gavin Newsom, Parson is simply offering guidance and relying on Americans to make their own decisions.

Ultimately, we each must take responsibility for our actions.

?Social distance

?Wear a mask

?Wash your hands



Thanksgiving will look different this year. Read @HealthyLivingMo's recommendations for keeping holiday celebrations as safe as possible: https://t.co/bbzhgCDT8D — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 24, 2020

Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items. Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use.

Read more: https://t.co/bbzhgCDT8D — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, California just banned eating outside for three weeks. Pennsylvania just barred the sale of alcohol after 5 pm the day before Thanksgiving. New Jersey has implemented a curfew. New York has imposed capacity limits on private gatherings, which some local Sheriffs are refusing to enforce.