Thanksgiving

This Governor Knows He Has No Power to Mandate Thanksgiving Behavior

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
This Governor Knows He Has No Power to Mandate Thanksgiving Behavior

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Unlike Democratic governors across the country, Missouri's Republican governor knows he has no authority to mandate or regulate who goes in and out of private homes.

Instead of virtue signaling or abusing government authority, like New York's Andrew Cuomo or California's Gavin Newsom, Parson is simply offering guidance and relying on Americans to make their own decisions.

Meanwhile, California just banned eating outside for three weeks. Pennsylvania just barred the sale of alcohol after 5 pm the day before Thanksgiving. New Jersey has implemented a curfew. New York has imposed capacity limits on private gatherings, which some local Sheriffs are refusing to enforce.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
New Data Shows Devastating Effects of Keeping Schools Closed
Katie Pavlich
Another White House Reporter Gets Caught Taking Off His Mask When Cameras Were Still Rolling
Julio Rosas
All Down to Georgia: New Poll Shows Clear Majority of Americans Want GOP-Controlled Senate
Guy Benson
RNC Chair Says Trump 'Is Not Done Fighting' and Outlines Next Steps
Cortney O'Brien
Gov. Larry Hogan Makes Absurd Comparison for People Not Wearing a Mask
Julio Rosas
President Trump Celebrates the Stock Market Hitting a New Record
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular