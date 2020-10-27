ICYMI: The Left Had a Meltdown When Justice Barrett Took Her Oath at the White House

Last night Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the next Supreme Court Justice during an event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest serving Justice currently on the bench, administered the symbolic oath after Barrett was introduced by President Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts administered her official vote during a private ceremony Tuesday morning.
During the White House event, which took place on the South Lawn with social distancing and mask measures, the left went into meltdown mode and vowed to pack the court in revenge.
Expand the court.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020
Expand the court. https://t.co/hYC5OCeKQq— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020
UNHINGED: MSNBC's @chrislhayes claims Judge Barrett's confirmation "led to the deaths of probably 100,000 Americans" pic.twitter.com/iyKB5OIkE3— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020
Directly after ACB is confirmed Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court AND District Courts:— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 27, 2020
"Should we expand the courts? Let's take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well." pic.twitter.com/Zh4rDQ6b5m
Chuck Schumer: "The next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited your right to tell us how to run that majority."— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 26, 2020
Clearly another signal that Senate Dems will pack the court & eliminate the filibuster. Power hungry & wrong. pic.twitter.com/rTtgK9OGKy
As a reminder, the Senate process to confirm Barrett was completely legitimate and no rules were broken.
Dems’ victimhood narrative is ?? false. They feel entitled to power. But they lost the relevant elections for three constructive cycles. No rules were violated, the constitution was followed & norms were maintained—including new standards imposed by Dems in previous power grabs.— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 27, 2020