ICYMI: The Left Had a Meltdown When Justice Barrett Took Her Oath at the White House

Last night Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the next Supreme Court Justice during an event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest serving Justice currently on the bench, administered the symbolic oath after Barrett was introduced by President Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts administered her official vote during a private ceremony Tuesday morning.

During the White House event, which took place on the South Lawn with social distancing and mask measures, the left went into meltdown mode and vowed to pack the court in revenge.

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

UNHINGED: MSNBC's @chrislhayes claims Judge Barrett's confirmation "led to the deaths of probably 100,000 Americans" pic.twitter.com/iyKB5OIkE3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

Directly after ACB is confirmed Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court AND District Courts:



"Should we expand the courts? Let's take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well." pic.twitter.com/Zh4rDQ6b5m — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 27, 2020

Chuck Schumer: "The next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited your right to tell us how to run that majority."



Clearly another signal that Senate Dems will pack the court & eliminate the filibuster. Power hungry & wrong. pic.twitter.com/rTtgK9OGKy — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 26, 2020

As a reminder, the Senate process to confirm Barrett was completely legitimate and no rules were broken.