ICYMI: The Left Had a Meltdown When Justice Barrett Took Her Oath at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 4:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Last night Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the next Supreme Court Justice during an event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest serving Justice currently on the bench, administered the symbolic oath after Barrett was introduced by President Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts administered her official vote during a private ceremony Tuesday morning. 

During the White House event, which took place on the South Lawn with social distancing and mask measures, the left went into meltdown mode and vowed to pack the court in revenge. 

As a reminder, the Senate process to confirm Barrett was completely legitimate and no rules were broken.  

