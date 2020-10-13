Judge Barrett Wrecks Kamala Harris Under SCOTUS Questioning

It's been a long day on Capitol Hill but Democrat vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris finally got her turn to go after Judge Amy Coney Barrett during Supreme Court confirmation hearings Tuesday.

Throughout her 30 minutes of allotted time, Harris was demolished after asking a series of leading and accusatory questions.

Judge #AmyConeyBarrett completely ran circles around Kamala Harris.#ConfirmACB — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 13, 2020

After taking questions for ~10 hours, ACB just easily dispatched with... whatever it was that Kamala Harris was trying to do there. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

How is this helping Kamala? Amy has no notes and is swatting the questions out of the park, Kamala - the great former prosecutor - can’t even get thru the questions without her binder. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 13, 2020

If Senator Harris is going to demand Judge Barrett to recuse herself from an election case due to some kind of conflict of interest, considering she is the Democrat vice presidential candidate, Harris should recuse herself from questioning Judge Barrett — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2020

I hope that ACB will reclaim her time, after wasting it with @KamalaHarris. — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 13, 2020

Harris just said that the GOP is rushing the confirmation because it needs "just one more vote" to strike down the ACT and "this is happening." It is not happening. The ACA case concerns severability and at least two conservatives already support severability in such cases. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2020

GOP should run this as ad: K laboring to get thru her script, ACB staring right at her, no notes, ready to crush. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 13, 2020

This was Kamala’s BS move with Kavanaugh - ask a question that requires a narrative answer but demand a yes-or-no answer. ACB is not going to agree to that, and you can’t pull that off as an interrogator without being in the room. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 13, 2020

Harris did her questioning from her office, just a walk away from the Senate hearing room.