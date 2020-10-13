Supreme Court

Judge Barrett Wrecks Kamala Harris Under SCOTUS Questioning

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 8:05 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It's been a long day on Capitol Hill but Democrat vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris finally got her turn to go after Judge Amy Coney Barrett during Supreme Court confirmation hearings Tuesday. 

Throughout her 30 minutes of allotted time, Harris was demolished after asking a series of leading and accusatory questions. 

Harris did her questioning from her office, just a walk away from the Senate hearing room. 

