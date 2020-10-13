Judge Barrett Destroys Media Narratives About Her Nomination

During the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was asked to weigh in on the experience of being nominated to become a Justice.

"How does it feel to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States?" Graham asked.

"Well Senator, I've tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my own mental health but you know, you can't keep yourself walled off against everything so I'm aware of all of the caricatures floating around," Barrett responded. "So I think what I would like to say in response to that question is look, I've made distinct choices. I decided to pursue a career and have a large family. I have a multi-racial family. Our faith is important to us. All of those things are important to us but they are my choices and in my personal interactions with people, I mean, I have a life brimming with people who have made different choices and I have never tried in my personal life to impose my choices on the them and the same is true professionally. I apply the law."

Leading up to her confirmation hearings this week, Democrats and a number of their leftist allies in the media have attacked Barrett's faith, compared her religious community to a cult, have gone after her adopted children and much more.

"Senator, I think I should say why I'm sitting in this seat in response to that question too. Why I've agreed to be here because I don't think it's any secret to any of you or the American people that this is a really difficult, some would say excruciating, process. Jesse and I had a very brief amount of time to make a decision with momentous consequences for our family. We knew that our lives would be combed over for any negative detail. We knew our faith would be caricatured. We knew our family would attacked. And so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it because what sane person would go through that if there weren't a benefit on the other side?" she continued. "And the benefit I think is that I'm committed to the rule of law and the role of the Supreme Court in dispensing equal justice for all and I'm not the only person who could do this job but I was asked and it would be difficult for anyone so why should I say someone else should do the difficulty if the difficulty is the only reason to say no? I should serve my country and my family is all in on that because then share my belief in the rule of law."

Watch below: