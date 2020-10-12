Supreme Court

Schumer on Court Packing: Nothing is Off the Table

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 10:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ahead of the start of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer backed calls for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court if they win the Senate majority and the White House on Election Day. 

He's also planning a temper tantrum to delay Barrett's confirmation and issuing plenty of threats. 

Schumer's statement comes 24-hours after Democrat Senator Chris Coons told Fox News Sunday that Barrett's nomination and likely confirmation, despite qualifications and constitutionality of her appointment, justifies packing the court in the future. He also lied about the definition of court packing.  

