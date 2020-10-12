Schumer on Court Packing: Nothing is Off the Table

Ahead of the start of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer backed calls for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court if they win the Senate majority and the White House on Election Day.

Chuck Schumer on packing #SCOTUS:



"Everything is on the table. These discussions have to occur after the election when our caucus will gather and make some decisions. Nothing's off the table. Everything's on the table." pic.twitter.com/kAjoRaEMyK — America Rising Squared (@ARSquared) October 12, 2020

He's also planning a temper tantrum to delay Barrett's confirmation and issuing plenty of threats.

Schumer says Dems will use procedural trick to gum up ACB confirmationhttps://t.co/VI1u5HNe80 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2020

1. Chuck Schumer threatened two justices a few months ago if they didn’t rule as he demanded. Now he’s insisting that Judge Barrett recuse herself from ruling on Obamacare and any election matters that may come before the Supreme Court. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 12, 2020

Schumer's statement comes 24-hours after Democrat Senator Chris Coons told Fox News Sunday that Barrett's nomination and likely confirmation, despite qualifications and constitutionality of her appointment, justifies packing the court in the future. He also lied about the definition of court packing.

.@ChrisCoons says a vote on Judge Coney Barrett is “rushed” and “constitutes court packing.” #FoxNewsSunday — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 11, 2020