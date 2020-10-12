Graham Asks 'Just One Thing' of Democrats During Barrett Hearings

Speaking during day one of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham called on Democrats to rise above their recent history and conduct themselves in a civil fashion.

"The hearing is a chance for Democrats to dig deep into her philosophy, appropriately ask her about the law, how she would be different, what’s on her mind. It gives Republicans a chance to do the same thing. Most importantly, it gives you a chance, the American people, to find out about Judge Barrett. Judge for yourself. Is this person qualified? Is she as qualified as Sotomayor and Kagan? I think so," Graham said. "The bottom line is Justice Ginsburg, when asked about this several years ago, said that ‘a President serves for four years, not three.’ There’s nothing unconstitutional about this process. This is a vacancy that has occurred through a tragic loss of a great woman and we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman. The bottom line here is that the Senate is doing its duty, constitutionally."

"We've taken a different path at times: Bork, Thomas, Alito, Kavanaugh. I hope we don't take that path with Judge Barrett. She doesn't deserve that. I don't think it makes this hearing any better. The American people, I believe, don't deserve a repeat of those episode," Graham continued. "To my Democrat colleagues, I respect y'all. We've done some things together. We've had some fights in this Committee. I've tried to give you the time you need to make your case and you have every right in the world to make your case. I think I know how the vote is going to come out, but I think Judge Barrett is required for the good of the nation to submit to your questions and ours. This is going to the a long, contentious week. I would ask just one thing of the Committee. Let's make it respectful. Let's make it challenging. Let's remember, the world is watching."

Judge Barrett's hearings will last four days. On Monday, Senators are given ten minutes each for an opening statement. Judge Barrett will also give her opening. Tuesday and Wednesday Judge Barrett will be questioned by Senators for 30 minutes each. A full Committee vote on her nomination is expected on October 22 with a full Senate vote on October 27.