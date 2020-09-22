Trump Officially Announces When and Where He’ll Make His SCOTUS Announcement

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning he will announce the nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday from the White House.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Speculation continues to grow as to who Trump will pick. Yesterday U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit Amy Coney Barrett reportedly met with Trump at the White House and is one of the finalists for the position.

U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit Barbara Lagoa is also at the top of the list.

#Ginsburg NOW: A source close to the president confirms prospective Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House today. @ArdenFarhi @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the fight for a confirmation hearing and vote before the 2020 presidential election on November 3 is ongoing. There are 42 days ahead of final votes being cast.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday night there are enough votes from Republicans to get a nominee through.

Senator Lindsey Graham Announcing On Hannity That They Have The Votes For Trump's SCOTUS Pick



"We've got the votes to confirm the Justice on the floor of the Senate BEFORE the election & that's what is coming." pic.twitter.com/L1Nwr1wBjd — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) September 22, 2020