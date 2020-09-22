Supreme Court

Trump Officially Announces When and Where He’ll Make His SCOTUS Announcement

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:05 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning he will announce the nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday from the White House. 

Speculation continues to grow as to who Trump will pick. Yesterday U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit Amy Coney Barrett reportedly met with Trump at the White House and is one of the finalists for the position. 

U.S. Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit Barbara Lagoa is also at the top of the list. 

Meanwhile, the fight for a confirmation hearing and vote before the 2020 presidential election on November 3 is ongoing. There are 42 days ahead of final votes being cast. 

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday night there are enough votes from Republicans to get a nominee through. 

