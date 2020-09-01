DOJ Officially Investigating Who is Behind Coordinated Riots

The Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday that federal law enforcement agents are investigating who is behind coordinated riots in cities across the country.

#Protests2020 From DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec, “We are investigating coordinated, criminal activity - not First Amendment activity - and violence related to riots, destruction of federal property and violence against law enforcement officers” @CBSNews @ClareHymes22 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 1, 2020

The Department has been working overtime to identify, charge and arrest hundreds of rioters. Last week, 74 individuals were charged in Portland with a series of federal crimes.

“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” U.S. Attorney Billy Williams released in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property. Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.”

Good Monday morning!



The latest #s on federal arrests and charges related to rioting and civil unrest —-



Total - National:

?300 arrested

?302 charged



Portland:

?100 arrested

?76 charged — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020

During an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday night, President Trump also said cordinated agitators were under investigation.