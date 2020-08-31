McEnany Shreds Media and Democrats for Attempted Gaslighting on Riots, Violence

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took no prisoners during a briefing Monday afternoon, running down a list of Democrats and their allies in the media who have either ignored or endorsed violence for months.

"It's interesting to me to see Democrats who ignored the violence all of the sudden caring about it but lets not forget what they said previously. Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplaying the violence in U.S. cities, ignorantly saying, 'People will do what they do.' Jerry Nadler when asked about Antifa he said, 'that was a myth that's being spread around Washington D.C.' It's not a myth, in fact an antifa individual took the life of an innocent Trump supporter in Portland. You have Rep. Ayanna Pressly saying she wanted unrest in the streets. Chris Cuomo saying, 'Show me where protestors are supposed to be peaceful.' I'll give you an idea Chris, it's the constitution," McEnany said.

"Don Lemon saying, 'the rioting has to stop, Chris as you know and I know, it's showing up in the polls, it's showing up in the focus groups, it's the only thing right now that's sticking.' So now all of a sudden 90 days later, I from this podium have talked about law and order. The President has talked about law and order repeatedly but because the polling has shifted, now it is time for the Democrats to deny what they said previously and now all of the focus on law and order," she continued.

Democrats, including Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, are attempting to reclaim the messaging on violence as the issue becomes a top issue for voters.

To conclude today's press briefing, @PressSec took time to remind everyone that Democratic politicians and members of the media ignored and downplayed the violence many cities across the country are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/h4vKITt2UN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2020

She also shredded a reporter for asking questions about paint ball.