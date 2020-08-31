Law and Order

McEnany Shreds Media and Democrats for Attempted Gaslighting on Riots, Violence

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
McEnany Shreds Media and Democrats for Attempted Gaslighting on Riots, Violence

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took no prisoners during a briefing Monday afternoon, running down a list of Democrats and their allies in the media who have either ignored or endorsed violence for months. 

"It's interesting to me to see Democrats who ignored the violence all of the sudden caring about it but lets not forget what they said previously. Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplaying the violence in U.S. cities, ignorantly saying, 'People will do what they do.' Jerry Nadler when asked about Antifa he said, 'that was a myth that's being spread around Washington D.C.' It's not a myth, in fact an antifa individual took the life of an innocent Trump supporter in Portland. You have Rep. Ayanna Pressly saying she wanted unrest in the streets. Chris Cuomo saying, 'Show me where protestors are supposed to be peaceful.' I'll give you an idea Chris, it's the constitution," McEnany said.

"Don Lemon saying, 'the rioting has to stop, Chris as you know and I know, it's showing up in the polls, it's showing up in the focus groups, it's the only thing right now that's sticking.' So now all of a sudden 90 days later, I from this podium have talked about law and order. The President has talked about law and order repeatedly but because the polling has shifted, now it is time for the Democrats to deny what they said previously and now all of the focus on law and order," she continued. 

Democrats, including Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, are attempting to reclaim the messaging on violence as the issue becomes a top issue for voters. 

She also shredded a reporter for asking questions about paint ball. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trumpmentum? New Polls Forecast a Lot of Liberal Tears in November
Matt Vespa
'He Can't Stop the Violence': Biden Faults Trump for Riots in Cities Run by Democrats
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters
Reagan McCarthy
'Everyone Likes Trump Here': Battleground Pennsylvanians Not Into Biden's Plan For America
Ellie Bufkin
Trump Campaign Makes New Demands from Presidential Debate Commission After Pelosi Controversy
Cortney O'Brien

LATEST: General Flynn Suffers Major Setback in Case Dismissal
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular