Biden Finally Does Another Interview...With a Surprising Host

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Biden Finally Does Another Interview...With a Surprising Host

Ahead of the digital DNC Convention kickoff Monday evening, the Biden campaign spent the weekend avoiding serious interviews with political show hosts and opted for a sit down with world famous rapper Cardi B instead. 

"Oh snap! Is this real?" Cardi B said at the start of the interview. "Hi Biden, how are you?"

"The name's Joe," Biden responded. "I want to congratulate you. The cover of Elle? I'll tell you that's pretty good, pretty big time."

After some back and forth on introductions the two discussed a number of issues, starting with Wuhan coronavirus and moving to "free" healthcare, college and childcare. 

"I of course want free medicare...I of course think that we need free college education, that's second, and I want black people to stop being killed," she said. "I just want Trump out."

"In 2016, if 18- to 24-year-olds had voted in the same percentage as the rest of the population, there would have been 5.2 million more votes. We wouldn’t have [Trump]; we would have had Hillary Clinton. The vote matters. That’s why you keep talking to people about the need to vote. Your generation can own what happens in the next election. They can change things dramatically if they show up and vote," Biden said. 

Watch below: 


 

