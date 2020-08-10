BREAKING: Shots Fired Outside; President Trump Abruptly Taken From Press Conference by Secret Service

UPDATE: Shots were fired at 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue. An individual has been taken to the hospital. President Trump has returned to the briefing after being briefly taken to the Oval Office by Secret Service.

"There was a shooting outside of the White Hosue and it seems to be very well under control. I'd like to thanks the Secret Service for doing always their very quick and effective work," Trump said. "It seems the person was shot by Secret Service...it was the suspect who was shot."

"The suspect is now on the way to the hospital. There was nobody else injured, there was no law enforcement injured," Trump said, adding that he believes the suspect was armed. "It was on the outside of the premises...it was on the outside of the White House."

Watch: President Trump is back at the WH podium after shots were fired outside and he gives his first reaction. pic.twitter.com/rfuhyPavDZ — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 10, 2020

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino gives context.

Shots fired outside the White House complex is an absolute redline. Good call by the Secret Service under extremely difficult conditions, considering the ramifications of interrupting a national press conference in front of the nation’s eyes. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 10, 2020

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House Brady Briefing Room Monday afternoon shortly after starting a scheduled press conference. He was about three minutes into his remarks when he was asked to leave by a Secret Service agent. Reporters were also asked by Secret Service to move to a different location.

Fox News' John Roberts, who was outside of the White House when President Trump was giving his briefing, heard two loud pops that sounded like gun shots.

The White House briefing just abruptly ended; a Secret Service agent just pulled the president



Briefing room doors locked. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 10, 2020

Secret Service is currently scanning the grounds around the White House.

