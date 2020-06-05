National Guard

The D.C. Mayor Just Kicked National Guard Troops Out of Local Hotels

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 05, 2020 2:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
The D.C. Mayor Just Kicked National Guard Troops Out of Local Hotels

Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who allowed rioting and burning in the city last weekend that went on until the National Guard was activated has now evicted those troops from local hotels.

This is her latest move in an escalating war over National Guard deployed in the District with President Trump. 

Bowser is also requesting President Trump withdraw federal law enforcement agents and National Guard troops. They were brought into the city restore law and order. 

People are outraged over the move. 

Meanwhile, two National Guard troops were sent to the hospital Thursday night after a lightning strike on the National Mall.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Expert Advice: It Looks Like the 180-Degree Turn on COVID Lockdowns Just Became a Huge In-Kind Contribution to Trump's Re-election
Matt Vespa
CNN Jim Acosta's Facepalm-Worthy Moment At Trump's Presser Today
Matt Vespa
Clown: NYT's Krugman Apologizes for Peddling Conspiracy That Trump Corrupted the BLS Amid Solid Jobs Report
Matt Vespa
The Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team Just Resigned
Cortney O'Brien
Ossoff: Local Police Should Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws
Reagan McCarthy
Mayor Bowser Renames Street Near White House, But It's Not Enough for Black Lives Matter
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular