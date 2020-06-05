The D.C. Mayor Just Kicked National Guard Troops Out of Local Hotels

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who allowed rioting and burning in the city last weekend that went on until the National Guard was activated has now evicted those troops from local hotels.

This is her latest move in an escalating war over National Guard deployed in the District with President Trump.

Utah National Guard kicked out of hotels in DC: “We were informed that our service members would be relocated from their hotel rooms. At this time, their housing situation has not been resolved,” Guard says pic.twitter.com/8BFR2G1JWw — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 5, 2020

These brave men and women have risked their lives protecting DC for three days. Rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism have all disappeared bc these soldiers served. And now they are being kicked to the curb by an ungrateful mayor. This must be stopped. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/YYyctKvUqN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

Bowser is also requesting President Trump withdraw federal law enforcement agents and National Guard troops. They were brought into the city restore law and order.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

People are outraged over the move.

I will do everything possible to push back against this outrage against the men and women of our National Guard.



They left their homes and businesses in Utah to protect homes and businesses in our nation’s Capital.



The Mayor of DC should thank them — not evict them! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 5, 2020

...over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, two National Guard troops were sent to the hospital Thursday night after a lightning strike on the National Mall.