Tipsheet

Authorities Capture Illegal Immigrant Murderer on the Run in PA

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 13, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday Danelo Cavalcante, the illegal immigrant convicted of murder who recently escaped from prison, was finally caught alive after an extensive multi-day manhunt.

The police team that captured Cavalcante posed for pictures before taking him away.    

Closeup pictures show Cavalcante had what appears to be blood on his face and he was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

Cavalcante, organically from Brazil, was serving life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two young children. Cavalcante escaped prison by crab walking up two walls that were close together. While on the run, he managed to steal a van and a .22 caliber rifle.

