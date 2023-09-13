Authorities Capture Illegal Immigrant Murderer on the Run in PA

Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday Danelo Cavalcante, the illegal immigrant convicted of murder who recently escaped from prison, was finally caught alive after an extensive multi-day manhunt.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

The police team that captured Cavalcante posed for pictures before taking him away.

Pennsylvania police getting their photo taken with captured fugitive #DaneloCalvacante pic.twitter.com/Rm8vqnM8Au — Sᴛᴜᴀʀᴛ ᴍᴀᴄ (@ottawascot) September 13, 2023

#Breaking escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody. The manhunt is over. PA State Police to give full details of apprehension at 930am pic.twitter.com/koWHoJ7Zzi — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) September 13, 2023

Closeup pictures show Cavalcante had what appears to be blood on his face and he was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

BREAKING:

New and graphic up close photos of Danelo Cavalcante when he was first captured.



Sent to @BobKellyFOX29 as we wait for the official press conference on @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/CPjFEZEBXw — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) September 13, 2023

Cavalcante, organically from Brazil, was serving life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two young children. Cavalcante escaped prison by crab walking up two walls that were close together. While on the run, he managed to steal a van and a .22 caliber rifle.