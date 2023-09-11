DeSantis Calls on Biden to Declassify Remaining 9/11 Documents
Tipsheet

Liberal Activists Storm and Take Over Kevin McCarthy's Office

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 11, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

LGBTQ+ activists stormed into and temporarily occupied Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) office in the Rayburn House Office Building, across the street from the Capitol building, on Monday to push Republican lawmakers to fund the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for another five years.

Video taken inside the office shows the protesters sitting down in the reception area, while chanting "Pass PEPFAR now, McCarthy!"

The six protesters were eventually taken into custody by Capitol Police.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, dryly asked if those who participated in the protest would be treated the same way as those who were charged with trespassing during the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

