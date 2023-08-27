FL's Surgeon General Recommends This With COVID Restrictions Making a Comeback

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, recommended this week people should not obey mask mandates and COVID-related lockdowns due to them not working to prevent the spread of the virus while having disastrous repercussions.

"What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm? You don't call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…" Ladapo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several places outside of Florida, such as schools in Texas and Georgia, have either reimplemented remote learning and mask mandates in response to a rise in a new variant of COVID-19 cases. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis called for her Instagram followers to start masking up again.

Ladapo has been staunchly opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates due to the prevalence of side effects in people who are at low risk for serious COVID-19 cases. He has used his platform to promote a healthy lifestyle to help the body have a better chance at fighting off all illnesses, not just COVID-19.

Florida data and a new Swiss study show it. CDC and FDA are silent. mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are ruining trust in scientists and public health.https://t.co/f47MOTsAK3 — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) July 27, 2023

Instead of acknowledging these facts and analyzing their own data, critics perseverate on why I decided not to use an untested method first published during the pandemic — which happens to yield a result they find palatable. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) May 17, 2023

Florida is the land of hot summers but it's important to keep your body moving! I like to beat the heat by moving my workout indoors, but you can also exercise earlier or later in the day to stay cool. Keep moving, Florida❤️ #HealthierYouFL pic.twitter.com/eHKq7zwhiu — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) July 16, 2023



