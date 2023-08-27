Vivek Ramaswamy Says Pence Missed Making History Before Certifying 2020 Results
Tipsheet

FL's Surgeon General Recommends This With COVID Restrictions Making a Comeback

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 27, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, recommended this week people should not obey mask mandates and COVID-related lockdowns due to them not working to prevent the spread of the virus while having disastrous repercussions. 

"What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm? You don't call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…" Ladapo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several places outside of Florida, such as schools in Texas and Georgia, have either reimplemented remote learning and mask mandates in response to a rise in a new variant of COVID-19 cases. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis called for her Instagram followers to start masking up again.

Ladapo has been staunchly opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates due to the prevalence of side effects in people who are at low risk for serious COVID-19 cases. He has used his platform to promote a healthy lifestyle to help the body have a better chance at fighting off all illnesses, not just COVID-19.

COVID-19

