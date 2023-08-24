Biden's DOJ Goes After Elon Musk's SpaceX With New Lawsuit
Here's an Update on the Good Guy With a Gun Who Shot Robber While Holding a Six-Pack

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 24, 2023 12:15 PM
No charges will be filed against the man who shot an armed robber in July because it was a justified use of force, the Cass County, Michigan prosecutors announced this week.        

Video of the attempted robbery was widely shared on social media because not only did the Good Samaritan shot the robber, who was threatening the clerk, but he shot him while holding a six-pack of beer. 16 News Now reports the customer has a valid Michigan Concealed Pistol License and has previous experience working as a security guard.     

After reviewing witness statements, with the clerk saying the customer saved his life, and the security video of the incident, prosecutors determined charges were not warranted.    

The would-be robber was shot multiple times but was taken to the hospital and survived. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Cordeleus Anthony Martin of Dowagiac. He has been charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, felonious assault, and habitual offender (fourth offense notice). According to police, Martin was armed with a knife during the crime.                         

