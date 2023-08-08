Millionaire Socialist Live Streamer Gets Upset at Media Covering NYC Riot Victims

Hasan Piker, a far-left Twitch streamer and political commentator, criticized news coverage of a New York City street vendor who was attacked and had his stand trashed during Friday's riot that was sparked by another streamer who announced a PlayStation giveaway at a park.

Thousands of people, mainly teenagers, showed up at Union Park, where the situation quickly degraded as fights broke out amongst the crowd, resulting in police intervening to stop it, which caused the mob to band together to attack police. The chaos spread to near by areas, with random people being attacked and property being damaged.

"I f**king despise local media, dude. There you go. There is no better representation of how dogwater local media is and how much they exacerbate narratives on Fox News, what role they play in the boomer reactionary pipeline. Local media talking about $3 worth of f**king Doritos, like there was a bank run" Piker reacted.

"It's tragedy porn met with also like 'black, unruly teenagers, look at them,'" Piker added.

Small store owner likely working 100 hours a week just to get by gets robbed and assaulted because a twitch streamer caused a riot



Hasan Piker: (millionaire socialist streamer) "Its just $3 bag of Doritos why are they reporting on this"



Hasan is a total piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/omfQ36FDd2 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) August 5, 2023

Social media influencer Kai Cenat, who organized the event, was released from New York City police custody early Saturday after being issued a desk appearance ticket, which police issue to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. A police spokesperson said he is to appear in court on August 18, according to the Associated Press. He is being charged with inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering.