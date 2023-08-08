Of Course, Adam Kinzinger Thought Jan. 6 Was Just As Bad As the...
The Major Plan a DC Councilmember Wants to Do to Tackle Capital's Crime Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 08, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Washington, D.C. City Councilmember Trayon White issued a statement calling for the National Guard to be deployed to help bring down the high crime rates the capital is experiencing this year.

D.C. is on track to exceed 2022's murder rate, with the city seeing 161 murders so far this year. Carjackings are up 28 percent with violent crime overall being up 37 percent. White represents Ward 8, which is the most violent area of D.C. but other parts of the city have also experienced a surge in crime.

“The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness," White said. "I am tired of burying our children. We are too comfortable with the state of our city. We must take action to gain control and protect our residents. Law enforcement is only one part of how we combat public safety issues. It will take all of us to heal our community."

The city council did cut funding for the Metropolitan Police Department in 2020 during the BLM riots but since then Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has proposed MPD's budget to increase. The cuts in funding along with policies that prevent active policing has resulted in lower morale within MPD and more officers leaving or retiring early.

