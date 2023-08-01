NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the...
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well...
$5.5M Dumped Into Final Stretch of Consequential Ohio Special Election
Georgia Prosecutor on 2020 Election Charges for Trump: 'We're Ready to Go'
MSM Reporters Go Into Overdrive to Protect Biden After Devon Archer's Testimony
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission
New Survey Shows 'Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble'
Ron DeSantis Releases His Economic Plan
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs...
Biden Will Withhold Federal Funding From Schools With Hunting, Archery Programs
Do We Need Age Limits for Our Political Leaders?
One State Will Allow Non-Citizens to Become Police Officers
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's...
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for...
Tipsheet

NYT Editorial Board Member: ‘The Far-Right’ Is Now Represented on the Supreme Court

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 01, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay claimed the far-right is now being represented by the Supreme Court as Senate Democrats try to come up with ways to "reign in" the supposed "rouge" court because they have issued rulings they do not like.  

"In this moment in American history the far-right in the country, which includes several members of the Supreme Court at this point, is far less interested I believe, unfortunately, in precedent and in democratic institutions and far more interested in raw power," Gay warned.

"And I think what’s interesting about this op-ed to me is it’s straight out of the right-wing playbook at this point," she continued. "Throw out an extreme idea that is anathema to everything that any American who has been to a high school social studies class would recognize as the importance of the balance and checks of power, and then get Americans used to it so by the time you’ve decided that Congress, despite Section 3 of the Constitution, has absolutely no role in altering or regulating the court, then Americans will accept that, as though it was true all along."

The Wall Street Journal recently interviewed Justice Samuel Alito, who said the recent attacks against the Court have reached preposterous proportions:

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa

'I marvel at all the nonsense that has been written about me in the last year,' Justice Samuel Alito says during an early July interview at the Journal’s New York offices. In the face of a political onslaught, he observes, 'the traditional idea about how judges and justices should behave is they should be mute' and leave it to others, especially 'the organized bar,' to defend them. 'But that’s just not happening. And so at a certain point I’ve said to myself, nobody else is going to do this, so I have to defend myself.'


Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's Why... Guy Benson
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission Leah Barkoukis
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for Second Term John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa