NYT Editorial Board Member: ‘The Far-Right’ Is Now Represented on the Supreme Court

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay claimed the far-right is now being represented by the Supreme Court as Senate Democrats try to come up with ways to "reign in" the supposed "rouge" court because they have issued rulings they do not like.

"In this moment in American history the far-right in the country, which includes several members of the Supreme Court at this point, is far less interested I believe, unfortunately, in precedent and in democratic institutions and far more interested in raw power," Gay warned.

"And I think what’s interesting about this op-ed to me is it’s straight out of the right-wing playbook at this point," she continued. "Throw out an extreme idea that is anathema to everything that any American who has been to a high school social studies class would recognize as the importance of the balance and checks of power, and then get Americans used to it so by the time you’ve decided that Congress, despite Section 3 of the Constitution, has absolutely no role in altering or regulating the court, then Americans will accept that, as though it was true all along."

The Wall Street Journal recently interviewed Justice Samuel Alito, who said the recent attacks against the Court have reached preposterous proportions: