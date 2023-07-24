Here Are the Questions That Face Albuquerque Officers After a Chaotic Police...
Due to Safety Concerns, the IRS Just Announced a Major Policy Shift
Oh, So That's Who Qualified for the First RNC Primary Debate
Leading Catholic Thinkers Gathering to Strategize for the Culture Wars of Today, Tomorrow,...
Don't Patronize Wokeness
Video Shows Rising Tensions Between Border Crisis Migrants and Chicagoans
The Biden Family Is Above Criticism, and WaPo Gaslights About Gaslighting
Stop the Marxist Makeover of the U.S. Military
An Alarming Amount of Ohio Voters Support Radical Abortion Amendment, New Poll Shows
NBC News Puts Forth Completely Delusional Piece Defending Biden Family
California School District Takes Bold Step in Protecting Parental Rights
Margaret Brennan's Advice to Republicans on Hunter Biden Is Really Something
New Details: It's Looking Even Worse for the Bidens...and the FBI
26-Year-Old Man Who Posed As High School Student Arrested on Sex Crime Charges
Tipsheet

Glenn Beck Explains Why He Now Respects This Cable News Outlet More

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 24, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Glenn Beck said he has more respect for MSNBC now after The Blaze reported Fox News "will subsidize some of the very activist groups that despise and seek the ruin of the network's viewers, evidencing a 'complete disregard and hatred' for its core audience."

According to their report, "Fox Giving" is an app in the company portal that facilitates charitable donations with the network willing to match any donation up to $1,000. Places employees can donate to include the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, and local Planned Parenthood branches, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"I’m not talking about the people on the air, but the people who are now running it are not the friends of our Constitution and our God, I believe," Beck told Newmax's Eric Bolling. I think people just need to be aware that this is ESG, this is the World Economic Forum coming to roost. They are demanding their pound of flesh and they will get it."

"It’s one thing to have the matching contribution, but not to the Satanic Temple...They are the ones that have gone to court for legal right to perform ritual abortions. This is not some, you know, kid’s joke," the former Fox host added.

"I personally respect MSNBC more because they at least say it out loud. They’re like, ‘Yep, that’s who we are.’ Fox News going dark like this and people not knowing is a grave danger to the republic," Beck said, stressing leftists have taken over the corporate side of the network.

Recommended

New Details: It's Looking Even Worse for the Bidens...and the FBI Guy Benson

 "Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise. Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it," one current Fox employee told The Blaze.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details: It's Looking Even Worse for the Bidens...and the FBI Guy Benson
The Inevitable Impeachment of Alleged President Joe Biden Kurt Schlichter
Margaret Brennan's Advice to Republicans on Hunter Biden Is Really Something Rebecca Downs
It Gets Worse: Joe Biden Wasn't Just Aware of Hunter's Businesses Spencer Brown
Due to Safety Concerns, the IRS Just Announced a Major Policy Shift Matt Vespa
NBC News Puts Forth Completely Delusional Piece Defending Biden Family Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Details: It's Looking Even Worse for the Bidens...and the FBI Guy Benson