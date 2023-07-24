Glenn Beck Explains Why He Now Respects This Cable News Outlet More

Glenn Beck said he has more respect for MSNBC now after The Blaze reported Fox News "will subsidize some of the very activist groups that despise and seek the ruin of the network's viewers, evidencing a 'complete disregard and hatred' for its core audience."

According to their report, "Fox Giving" is an app in the company portal that facilitates charitable donations with the network willing to match any donation up to $1,000. Places employees can donate to include the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, and local Planned Parenthood branches, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"I’m not talking about the people on the air, but the people who are now running it are not the friends of our Constitution and our God, I believe," Beck told Newmax's Eric Bolling. I think people just need to be aware that this is ESG, this is the World Economic Forum coming to roost. They are demanding their pound of flesh and they will get it."

"It’s one thing to have the matching contribution, but not to the Satanic Temple...They are the ones that have gone to court for legal right to perform ritual abortions. This is not some, you know, kid’s joke," the former Fox host added.

"I personally respect MSNBC more because they at least say it out loud. They’re like, ‘Yep, that’s who we are.’ Fox News going dark like this and people not knowing is a grave danger to the republic," Beck said, stressing leftists have taken over the corporate side of the network.

.@glennbeck on our exclusive story about Fox News potentially matching donations to the Satanic Temple:



"There is no excuse for this. The people who are running Fox are not friends to our Constitution and our God." pic.twitter.com/3JfZYgUCS3 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2023

"Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise. Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it," one current Fox employee told The Blaze.