Why Shelia Jackson Lee Doesn't Believe George Soros Deserves Criticism

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) leapt to billionaire and far-leftist George Soros' defense on Thursday during a hearing about illegal immigrants committing crimes within the United States. After a House Republican criticized the pro-criminal district attorneys Soros has backed, Jackson Lee claimed he is a patriotic America who does not deserve such criticisms.

"First of all, we have accusatory commentary of Soros DAs. Let us not put an individual that is not here, a contributing American and jeopardize his life for always throwing his name out in the most ugly of ways. I am offended by that. Soros does not deserve that. He is an American and a patriot," said Jackson Lee.

"And he also comes from a minority community, one might say, and you create a dangerous situation. That's unfortunate," she added.

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee comes to George Soros' defense after a Republican criticized the pro-criminal DAs he has supported: "A contributing American and jeopardize his life for always throwing his name out..Soros does not deserve that. He is an American and a patriot." pic.twitter.com/No5sDNivzB — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2023

The New York Post reported Soros has spent over $40 million to get pro-criminal district attorneys to be elected all across the country, with DAs who follow his philosophy in jurisdictions in Virginia, New York, Illinois, California Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Texas. It has also been reported Soros' son, Alexander, has taken over the family's empire. He is described to be more to the Left than his father.