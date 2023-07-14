Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine
Costco Slaps Bud Light With the 'Star of Death'
Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation into Cocainegate?
Ten Reasons Why Affirmative Action Died
Anglers, Whales Will Be Burdened by Onerous NOAA Rules
With New Ad, Maybelline Tells Bud Light to Hold Its Beer
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt
CNN Apologizes After Correspondent Accidentally Tells the Truth About Dylan Mulvaney
So This Is What Led to Larry Nassar Getting Stabbed Multiple Times
Who Are the Real Authoritarians?
Different Groups That 'Don't Look Like America' Together Produce Success in America
New York Court Finds in Favor of Democrats Looking to Redraw Congressional Lines
Could We Be Seeing Progress on Tommy Tuberville's Hold on DoD Nominations?
The U.S. Deserves a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Who Can...
Tipsheet

Why Shelia Jackson Lee Doesn't Believe George Soros Deserves Criticism

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 14, 2023 9:45 AM

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) leapt to billionaire and far-leftist George Soros' defense on Thursday during a hearing about illegal immigrants committing crimes within the United States. After a House Republican criticized the pro-criminal district attorneys Soros has backed, Jackson Lee claimed he is a patriotic America who does not deserve such criticisms. 

"First of all, we have accusatory commentary of Soros DAs. Let us not put an individual that is not here, a contributing American and jeopardize his life for always throwing his name out in the most ugly of ways. I am offended by that. Soros does not deserve that. He is an American and a patriot," said Jackson Lee.

"And he also comes from a minority community, one might say, and you create a dangerous situation. That's unfortunate," she added.

Recommended

Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa

The New York Post reported Soros has spent over $40 million to get pro-criminal district attorneys to be elected all across the country, with DAs who follow his philosophy in jurisdictions in Virginia, New York, Illinois, California Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Texas. It has also been reported Soros' son, Alexander, has taken over the family's empire. He is described to be more to the Left than his father.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt Leah Barkoukis
Ten Reasons Why Affirmative Action Died Victor Davis Hanson
Electric Cars Are a Scam David Harsanyi
You're Going to Get a Kick Out of the Letter Hunter Biden's Lawyer Sent to Trump Matt Vespa
Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa