Tipsheet

How a 'Disinformation' Author Responded After Caught Spreading Disinformation

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 11, 2023 3:30 PM
MSNBC

Barb McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and current MSNBC legal analyst, announced she had first the first draft of her manuscript for an upcoming book about disinformation.

Titled "Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America," McQuade added, "Let the summer of edits begin!" 

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell tweeted, "Congratulations!! I can’t wait to read it!"

It did not take long for Twitter users to point out how McQuade spread disinformation about everything from Hunter Biden's laptop, which she said came from the Russians in 2020, to promoting the much-discredited Steele Dossier.

Recommended

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich

How did she take the criticisms? By calling real people who said she has no leg to stand on the subject "bots and trolls" who are proving her point.

"The bots and trolls are out in full force in response to my book on disinformation. Working to undermine critics is part of the disinformation playbook. They are making the case for me!"

Tags: MISINFORMATION

