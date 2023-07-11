How a 'Disinformation' Author Responded After Caught Spreading Disinformation

Barb McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and current MSNBC legal analyst, announced she had first the first draft of her manuscript for an upcoming book about disinformation.

Titled "Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America," McQuade added, "Let the summer of edits begin!"

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell tweeted, "Congratulations!! I can’t wait to read it!"

Well, here it is—the completed draft of my book on disinformation. I have just submitted what they call the manuscript to ⁦@7StoriesPress⁩. Let the summer of edits begin! pic.twitter.com/d2qjlo6OFN — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 8, 2023

It did not take long for Twitter users to point out how McQuade spread disinformation about everything from Hunter Biden's laptop, which she said came from the Russians in 2020, to promoting the much-discredited Steele Dossier.

Barb deleted this tweet spreading disinformation. Deleting tweets containing disinformation is part of the disinformation playbook. https://t.co/oyoHYeplvR pic.twitter.com/Hye7iYS5A4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 11, 2023

Lmfao there is literally not a single piece of blue anon disinformation this woman has not spread.



Now she writes a book about it. https://t.co/llbEJvvBYE pic.twitter.com/2vytmEw2oU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

You wrote a book on disinformation? I hope there's a chapter on this. pic.twitter.com/4TGJ69FPPW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2023

How did she take the criticisms? By calling real people who said she has no leg to stand on the subject "bots and trolls" who are proving her point.

"The bots and trolls are out in full force in response to my book on disinformation. Working to undermine critics is part of the disinformation playbook. They are making the case for me!"