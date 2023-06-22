John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly
Tipsheet

Son of MN Democrat Had a Firearm and Drugs in His Car When He Killed Five Women

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 22, 2023
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Townhall has learned 27-year-old Derrick John Thompson, the son of former far-left Minnesota State Representative John Thompson, had a loaded firearm and several bags of pills in his car at the time he crashed into another car, killing five young Somali women.

A Minnesota law enforcement source told Townhall the search warrant affidavit offered the details what was in Thompson's car at the time of the crash. In addition to the handgun, there were more firearm magazines.  The firearm and pills were found in a black bag.

Thompson ran a red light at the intersection crashing into the car occupied by the five women, who were all pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody. The victims are Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adan, 19.

Thompson is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on two charges of murder in connection to a car crash.

KARE 11 reported Thompson was convicted of fleeing police and hitting a pedestrian in California, resulting in the victim being put in a coma in 2018. He received an eight-year prison sentence in 2020. He also has been convicted twice in Minnesota for fleeing police.

John Thompson was expelled from the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party caucus in 2021 for after "credible reports of abuse and misconduct, and his failure to take responsibility." He then lost the DFL primary in the following election cycle.

The elder Thompson rose to prominence as a Black Lives Matter activist and was seen leading protests outside the home of the head of the Minneapolis police union in 2020.

