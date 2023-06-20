It's Good to Be a Member of the Biden Crime Family
Tipsheet

Juneteeth Celebrations Across the Country Experienced Shootings

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 20, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Several Juneteenth celebrations in different parts of the United States became crime scenes after shootings that resulted in multiple people being injured or killed, and events having to be canceled out of safety concerns. 

A fight broke out between girls during a celebration in Milwaukee. The fight was caught on video and towards the end, shots can be heard, causing people to run away. Fox 6 reports six people were shot, their ages ranged from 14-19 years old. The accused shoot was a 17-year-old boy who was also shot during the incident.        

In Asheville, North Carolina, the police charged a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting that occurred at a Juneteenth celebration festival. Asheville police say their officers responded to shots fired and found "two juveniles who were victims of gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries."    

Officers were then able to locate the "principal offender" and the juvenile was charged with two counts of Felonious Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. The city canceled the second day of celebrations as a result of the shooting.            

A shooting took place during a Juneteenth gathering in San Diego that resulted in one death and one injury. The shooting took place during a concert at a park. Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical fight.       

In the suburb of Willowbrook, which is located just outside of Chicago, over 20 people were wounded and one person died in a shooting that took place during a late night Juneteenth party. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown number of individuals fired shots from multiple weapons into the crowd gathered at the event, according to WGN 9.                           


