Juneteeth Celebrations Across the Country Experienced Shootings

Several Juneteenth celebrations in different parts of the United States became crime scenes after shootings that resulted in multiple people being injured or killed, and events having to be canceled out of safety concerns.

A fight broke out between girls during a celebration in Milwaukee. The fight was caught on video and towards the end, shots can be heard, causing people to run away. Fox 6 reports six people were shot, their ages ranged from 14-19 years old. The accused shoot was a 17-year-old boy who was also shot during the incident.

The shooting at MLK and Chambers that injured six as Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration was ending Monday was caught on camera. https://t.co/KBHgs8lHm1 pic.twitter.com/0IooZQ9mGN — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 20, 2023

In Asheville, North Carolina, the police charged a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting that occurred at a Juneteenth celebration festival. Asheville police say their officers responded to shots fired and found "two juveniles who were victims of gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries."

HAPPENING NOW: There is a large police presence near Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville after an incident at the city's Juneteenth celebration was reported after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. News 13 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. https://t.co/ResVACELO3 pic.twitter.com/EGmQSV2ZFV — WLOS (@WLOS_13) June 18, 2023

Officers were then able to locate the "principal offender" and the juvenile was charged with two counts of Felonious Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. The city canceled the second day of celebrations as a result of the shooting.

A shooting took place during a Juneteenth gathering in San Diego that resulted in one death and one injury. The shooting took place during a concert at a park. Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical fight.

#developingnews a Juneteenth celebration was marred by a shooting near the “dance floor “witnesses tell me there were 3 to 400 people there, including families. Everyone was having a good time. There were no issues evidently prior when the shooting I saw one victim getting CPR. pic.twitter.com/0rtaQhka1B — Paul makarushka (@heyguyNBC7) June 18, 2023

In the suburb of Willowbrook, which is located just outside of Chicago, over 20 people were wounded and one person died in a shooting that took place during a late night Juneteenth party. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown number of individuals fired shots from multiple weapons into the crowd gathered at the event, according to WGN 9.

At least 29 people shot after gunfire erupted at an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago, Illinois. Gunshots were discharged near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 (Kingery Highway).https://t.co/fGRz4VuCac pic.twitter.com/0YIoOIbcNR — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) June 18, 2023



