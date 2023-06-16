America's Crime Crisis Results in This Disturbing Trend

Two pregnant women in cities on opposite ends of the country were shot this week by gunman, highlighting how no one is safe amid the nation's ongoing crime crisis.

SEATTLE:

The Seattle Times reports 34-year-old Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was shot alongside her husband while stopped in a car Tuesday morning on their way to work. Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was delivered, but both died. Kwon’s husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, was shot in the arm and treated at the same hospital. He has since been released. The couple had been married since 2015 and also have a toddler.

Witnesses say the shooting appeared to be unprovoked. Police arrested Cordell Maurice Goosby, who is the suspect who walked up to their car before shooting, and recovered a stolen 9mm handgun. When they arrested Goosby, he said, "I did it. I did it."

DEVELOPING: Cordell Maurice Goosby has been booked into the King County Correctional Facility for homicide and is likely the suspect in the murder of a pregnant women in downtown Seattle today — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 14, 2023

Washington, D.C.:

Fox 5 reports a pregnant woman, 22-year-old Samya Gill, was shot in the nation's capital on Thursday while she sat in a parked car around 11:20 am. D.C. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services Andre Wright said Gill and a man were in their car when a white sedan pulled up and two armed men jumped out. The gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, striking the woman and the man several times.

#BREAKING @DCPoliceDept are looking for this suspect car & vehicle. Told a pregnant woman & man were parked in a car on the 300 block of 37th St. SE when 2 suspects got out and shot into the victim’s vehicle. Victim’s vehicle … pic.twitter.com/oqS8IF0O4E — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) June 15, 2023

After being taken to the hospital, Gill gave birth to a baby but she later died from her wounds. The baby remains in critical condition. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. D.C. Metro Police are still on the hunt for the suspects in the shooting.