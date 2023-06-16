Judge the Left By Their Heroes
Is This Why Bud Light Partnered With Dylan Mulvaney?
The Nation Just Inched Closer to Seeing One of the Largest Worker Strikes...
The Biden Admin's Latest 'Weak and Desperate' Decision
Here's What the Biden DOJ Decided Is Wrong With the Minneapolis Police Department
After Weeks of Losses, Bud Light CEO Finally Responds Following Brand's Epic Collapse
Biden DOJ to Review PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal
News Outlets Are Reframing the Bud Light Debacle to Deflect From Trans Controversy
Here's Who Biden Just Named as Next CDC Director
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Third-Trimester Abortions
Retail Theft Boom Draws Congressional Scrutiny of Soft on Crime Policies
Candidate Selection Based on Worries About 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws' Reinforces Woke Military Con...
Some Surprising Facts About Our 'Right-Wing' Supreme Court
Another State Just Banned Transgender Athletes From Women's College Sports
Tipsheet

America's Crime Crisis Results in This Disturbing Trend

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 16, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two pregnant women in cities on opposite ends of the country were shot this week by gunman, highlighting how no one is safe amid the nation's ongoing crime crisis.

SEATTLE:

The Seattle Times reports 34-year-old Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was shot alongside her husband while stopped in a car Tuesday morning on their way to work. Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was delivered, but both died. Kwon’s husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, was shot in the arm and treated at the same hospital. He has since been released. The couple had been married since 2015 and also have a toddler.

Witnesses say the shooting appeared to be unprovoked. Police arrested Cordell Maurice Goosby, who is the suspect who walked up to their car before shooting, and recovered a stolen 9mm handgun. When they arrested Goosby, he said, "I did it. I did it."

Washington, D.C.:

Fox 5 reports a pregnant woman, 22-year-old Samya Gill, was shot in the nation's capital on Thursday while she sat in a parked car around 11:20 am. D.C. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services Andre Wright said Gill and a man were in their car when a white sedan pulled up and two armed men jumped out. The gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, striking the woman and the man several times.

Recommended

Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa

After being taken to the hospital, Gill gave birth to a baby but she later died from her wounds. The baby remains in critical condition. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. D.C. Metro Police are still on the hunt for the suspects in the shooting.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa
What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back Leah Barkoukis
After Weeks of Losses, Bud Light CEO Finally Responds Following Brand's Epic Collapse Matt Vespa
The Nation Just Inched Closer to Seeing One of the Largest Worker Strikes in History Matt Vespa
The Biden Admin's Latest 'Weak and Desperate' Decision Spencer Brown
Here's What the Biden DOJ Decided Is Wrong With the Minneapolis Police Department Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa