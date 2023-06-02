One State Is Going to Offer Free College...to Illegal Immigrants

The blue state of Minnesota will now be offering illegal immigrants free college, which is being touted as a way to "provide historic investment for student support and our institutions."

Axios reports the program, called the "North Star Promise," is available to anyone who lives in the state, has graduated from a Minnesota high school, and lives in a household whose yearly income is below $80,000. In addition to free college, the state will also allow illegal immigrants the ability to obtain a driver's license and access the health care plan afforded to low-income residents.

"We want to make sure that when we're expanding opportunities for everybody, we're doing it for all Minnesotans, regardless of background, regardless of their documentation status," Senate Higher Education Chair Omar Fateh (DFL) told Axios.

Today on the floor, we passed the most transformational Higher Education Budget in the nation. In this, we provide tuition-free college with the North Star Promise, and provide historic investment for student support and our institutions. #FreeCollege pic.twitter.com/lBprWt2aF4 — Senator Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) May 10, 2023

Students will also need to submit a FAFSA form and remain in good academic standing.

"We lawmakers do not just represent our voters, we represent the residents of our districts, regardless of citizenship status. That’s why I’m proud to have included all Minnesotans in my tuition free college bill, and to support equal rights for our undocumented neighbors," Fateh also tweeted.

Minnesota's new program comes as hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have entered the United States during the ongoing border crisis.