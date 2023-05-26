Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data
Special Counsel Durham to Testify on Bombshell Report Next Month
What's With All These People Trying to Crash Into the Houses of Heads...
Why Is the Trump Legal Team Requesting a Meeting with AG Merrick Garland?
Photos: Florida National Guard Helps Texas Troops Secure the Border
DeSantis's Response to Allegations He's an Establishment Republican Is 'Pure Gold'
'A Great Day for Life': South Carolina Governor Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban Into...
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June
Surprise: Debt Conversation Brings More Pointless 'Tax-the-Rich' Talk
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From...
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican
Iran's Mullahs on Killing Spree
The Not So Unique Hungarian Schizophrenia
Why Biden’s Latest Gun Control Push Will Backfire Too
Tipsheet

Who Is Crossing the Border Now That Title 42 Is Gone?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 26, 2023 10:45 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — "Where are you from?" I asked, in Spanish, a man and his wife who were following a trail in the thick grass along the banks of the Rio Grande on Thursday. The pair were in a group of around 60 illegal immigrants who made it across the Rio Grande, despite there being a speaker nearby loudly playing a recording saying it was illegal to cross.       

"Honduras," the man replied.    

"The majority here are from Honduras?" I then asked.      

"Yes," the man said.      

The group was following a path to where where the concertina wire, installed by the Texas National Guard, ended so they could turn themselves in to Border Patrol. I was told by a source on the ground Border Patrol had cut a hole in the wire earlier in the week, a sign of the tension of the different missions Border Patrol has and the National Guard and state police have.

The group was brought to an area where the border wall ends so they could be processed and picked up by transportation.

The day before, a group of Guatemalans had made it to the U.S. side. Hearing people from Central America willingly giving themselves up has been a bit of a shock. When Title 42 was in place, the main countries I would hear from those not attempting to avoid apprehension would be Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Cuba. Haitians would be among them as well. Generally, I would only encounter Central Americans when they were trying to be "gotaways," but with Title 42 no longer in place, Central Americans feel confident enough to illegal cross the southern border so they can be processed and released into the United States.

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson

With the CBP One app applying to Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans, they have largely stopped illegally crossing the border as they try to schedule a slot to go to a port of entry, but migrants in Mexico constantly complain how the app does not work or does not have enough slots. There is a chance that frustration can build to where they take their chances by crossing the border, which happened earlier this year.

Yuma, Arizona is also experiencing a steady flow of illegal immigrants, with countries as far away as China being represented.

With many nationalities still trying their luck through the CBP One app, those who can not sign up are still coming across illegally. While apprehensions are down from 10,000 a day, there are still historically high in the thousands. Any day that sees a 1,000 or more apprehensions is considered to be a crisis-level situation.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican Rebecca Downs
The Case for Ron DeSantis Josh Hammer
Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data Katie Pavlich
The Left Has Pushed the Envelope Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson