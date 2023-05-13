How Long Are Released Migrants Waiting to Start Court Hearings?

EL PASO, Texas — Jose, a migrant from Venezuela, was proud to say he had his papers that allows him to travel to Chicago and wait for his first court appearance to begin his asylum proceedings: May 20, 2025.

Jose said he had been staying on the street for only one day and he will be headed to Chicago on Sunday.

Jose's court date is far from the only one that is set years from now. A friend of Jose showed his court date is also on May 20, 2025. During a press conference on Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said when he was at the main processing center for migrants who illegally crossed the southern border, he saw court dates being set as far away as 2030.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

It's the secondary problem that is popping up in the aftermath of millions of people illegally crossing into the United States. With so many people being paroled into the country, and dubious ways of keeping track of them, how many are going to follow through with the proceedings?

In the aftermath Title 42 being lifted, downtown El Paso is once again seeing a spike in migrants sleeping on the street. Earlier in the week, only a few dozen stayed around Sacred Heart Church. Now, that number has ballooned to over 150. Its peak was up to 2,000.

Even with the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety blocking access points for illegal immigrants, the numbers from this past week for categories such as gotaways remain historically high.

Week in Review:

- 3 Agents Assaulted

- 67,759 Apprehensions

- 15,780 Approx. Gotaways

- $83,557 Seized

- 224 lbs. Marijuana

- 179 lbs. Meth

- 56 lbs. Fentanyl

- 34 lbs. Cocaine

- 5 lbs. Heroin

- 7 Firearms

- 5 Sex Offenders

- 4 Gang Members

- 2 Felons

- 1 Subject with 5 Warrants pic.twitter.com/DaZsbyn36l — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 12, 2023



