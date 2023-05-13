Everything Is Going to Collapse
We’ve Been Blacklisted, Again
King Charles III Vented About Something in His Carriage. Here's What Upset Him.
What Caused CNN's CEO to Summon the Network's Media Reporter to His Office
Former CIA Chiefs Morell and Brennan Are Suckers for Genuine Russian...
Migrants Are Given DHS Welcome Packets That Include Smart Phones
FBI Investigation Needed of Loudoun County School Board and Prosecutor, Not Parents
Solution to Biden’s Southern Border Catastrophe – Simple, Cost Effective, Quick
Time for Action to Stop Egypt’s Torture of Salah Soltan
25 Reasons Biden's EV Goals Are Economically and Environmentally Harmful
Our American Suicide
Hostis Publicus
North Carolina’s 12-Week Protection Bill Represents Public Consensus
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt Taunting CNN Following His Successful Appearance
Tipsheet

How Long Are Released Migrants Waiting to Start Court Hearings?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 13, 2023 9:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EL PASO, Texas — Jose, a migrant from Venezuela, was proud to say he had his papers that allows him to travel to Chicago and wait for his first court appearance to begin his asylum proceedings: May 20, 2025.

Jose said he had been staying on the street for only one day and he will be headed to Chicago on Sunday.

Jose's court date is far from the only one that is set years from now. A friend of Jose showed his court date is also on May 20, 2025. During a press conference on Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said when he was at the main processing center for migrants who illegally crossed the southern border, he saw court dates being set as far away as 2030.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

It's the secondary problem that is popping up in the aftermath of millions of people illegally crossing into the United States. With so many people being paroled into the country, and dubious ways of keeping track of them, how many are going to follow through with the proceedings?

In the aftermath Title 42 being lifted, downtown El Paso is once again seeing a spike in migrants sleeping on the street. Earlier in the week, only a few dozen stayed around Sacred Heart Church. Now, that number has ballooned to over 150. Its peak was up to 2,000.

Recommended

King Charles III Vented About Something in His Carriage. Here's What Upset Him. Matt Vespa

Even with the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety blocking access points for illegal immigrants, the numbers from this past week for categories such as gotaways remain historically high.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

King Charles III Vented About Something in His Carriage. Here's What Upset Him. Matt Vespa
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt Taunting CNN Following His Successful Appearance Sarah Arnold
Everything Is Going to Collapse Kurt Schlichter
What Caused CNN's CEO to Summon the Network's Media Reporter to His Office Matt Vespa
Migrants Are Given DHS Welcome Packets That Include Smart Phones Sarah Arnold
We’ve Been Blacklisted, Again Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
King Charles III Vented About Something in His Carriage. Here's What Upset Him. Matt Vespa