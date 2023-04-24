Even Democrats Are Tired of Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
The Golden Age of Perversion
This Fact Proves Biden's Foreign Policy Is an Epic Disaster
Is This What Caused Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News?
'I am Stunned': Don Lemon Terminated by CNN
Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News
McCarthy's Biggest Test As Speaker Heats Up
This Is Who Chicago's New Leadership Is Going to Send to Stop Youths...
Does Ray Epps' Interview With '60 Minutes' Convince You Something Isn't Fishy?
Here's Who Tucker Carlson Sat Down With on the Last Segment of His...
Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at CNN Reporter for ‘Covering’ for Democrats on Late-Term...
Cracks: Dems Start to Splinter, Calls Grow For Biden to Negotiate Debt Ceiling...
Democratic Fantasyland
Model Cuts Ties With Lingerie Brand Over Ad Featuring a Non-Binary’ Biological Male
Cleopatra Blacklash: Why Aren’t Hollywood’s Diversity Casting Stunts More Diverse?
Tipsheet

AOC Wants the Federal Government to Censor Tucker Carlson

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 24, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told MSNBC host Jen Psaki she believes the federal government needs to start censoring hosts on Fox News for incitement for events like the Capitol riot on January 6.

"Do you think media organizations or social media platforms should be accountable for the role, for being being platforms for incitement?" the former Biden White House press secretary asked.

"I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn't," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence — very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with."

"We have very real issues with what is permissible on air. We saw that with Jan. 6 and we saw that in the lead up to Jan. 6 and how we navigate questions — not just a freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence — this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well," she added.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown

Ocasio-Cortez's call to censor hosts like Carlson was met with heavy criticisms from people on social media, where the clip of the exchange went viral.


Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown
Is This What Caused Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News? Matt Vespa
'I am Stunned': Don Lemon Terminated by CNN Spencer Brown
Playing By the Rules Is for Suckers Kurt Schlichter
Does Ray Epps' Interview With '60 Minutes' Convince You Something Isn't Fishy? Julio Rosas
Trump: Look, Florida Is an Unbearable Hellhole of a State Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson No Longer at Fox News Spencer Brown