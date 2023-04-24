AOC Wants the Federal Government to Censor Tucker Carlson

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told MSNBC host Jen Psaki she believes the federal government needs to start censoring hosts on Fox News for incitement for events like the Capitol riot on January 6.

"Do you think media organizations or social media platforms should be accountable for the role, for being being platforms for incitement?" the former Biden White House press secretary asked.

"I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn't," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence — very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with."

"We have very real issues with what is permissible on air. We saw that with Jan. 6 and we saw that in the lead up to Jan. 6 and how we navigate questions — not just a freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence — this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well," she added.

.@AOC: "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence." pic.twitter.com/qjnnDQrtqj — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez's call to censor hosts like Carlson was met with heavy criticisms from people on social media, where the clip of the exchange went viral.

The U.S. Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause may preclude @TuckerCarlson from suing @AOC.



(And is he going to win her tip jar?)



But suing @MSNBC would be fun. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 23, 2023

I’m from Spain where we had fascism not too long ago. This is fascism. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) April 23, 2023



