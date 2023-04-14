Chicagoans Blame Walmart for Closing Down Despite Losing Millions Due to Theft

Local leaders in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, located in the south side, held a press conference to demand the area's Walmart to not close down, going as far as to blame the company leaving the area is the reason they not are economically thriving.

"We have healthcare deserts. We have food deserts. And we wonder why! Our communities look like they look! That we have violence every single day! It is not just on us, it is on the corporate citizens that come into our community and ravage our community. And Walmart, you should absolutely be ashamed of yourselves. You are the reasons that our communities lack the investment that they have," one speaker said.

"We deserve! We deserve to be able to shop, work, play in our own communities."

Local leaders are outside of Chatham’s Walmart demanding the store remains open 2 days after corporate officials announced they’d close the store this weekend. A pharmacy at the location will close May 12. Neighbors received a 5-day notice. @BlockClubCHI pic.twitter.com/oGHkwEPk7p — Atavia Reed (@ataviawrotethis) April 13, 2023

Walmart said the stores in the Chicago area have lost millions of dollars of merchandise due to theft and security issues.

"The decision to close a store is never easy,” company officials said in a statement, according to WTTW. "The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago."

"Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing," Walmart added. "The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community."