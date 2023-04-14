You Can Now Get a 'Woke Alert' When Your Favorite Company Goes Off...
Tipsheet

Chicagoans Blame Walmart for Closing Down Despite Losing Millions Due to Theft

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 14, 2023 12:00 PM

Local leaders in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, located in the south side, held a press conference to demand the area's Walmart to not close down, going as far as to blame the company leaving the area is the reason they not are economically thriving.

"We have healthcare deserts. We have food deserts. And we wonder why! Our communities look like they look! That we have violence every single day! It is not just on us, it is on the corporate citizens that come into our community and ravage our community. And Walmart, you should absolutely be ashamed of yourselves. You are the reasons that our communities lack the investment that they have," one speaker said.

"We deserve! We deserve to be able to shop, work, play in our own communities." 

Walmart said the stores in the Chicago area have lost millions of dollars of merchandise due to theft and security issues. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Narrative on the Classified Docs Leaker Already Got Torched Matt Vespa

"The decision to close a store is never easy,” company officials said in a statement, according to WTTW. "The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago."

"Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing," Walmart added. "The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community."

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

