Tipsheet

How Soft-on-Crime Policies Claimed Another Victim in Nation's Capital

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 04, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The suspect in the brutal killing of a young woman in Washington, D.C. has a lengthy criminal record that goes back many years and was just recently released early by a judge.

NBC Washington reports George Sydnor Jr., 43, had been arrested this past October for armed robbery. A D.C. judge denied him bond, stating Sydnor’s criminal history indicated he would pose a significant danger to the community, but a different judge released Sydnor from jail less than two weeks later. He then failed to appear for a court hearing just eight days later.

Sydnor has been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing 31-year-old Christy Bautista to death in her D.C. hotel room. Her family says she was in the city to attend a concert. Security camera footage shows Sydnor stalking outside Bautista's room before gaining access. A witness saw Bautista open the door to cry for help before being dragged back inside. The witness called 9-1-1. After police went into the room, they saw Sydnor covered in blood and trying to light a cigarette.

Sydnor is currently wanted on two arrest warrants for allegedly failing to appear in court on an attempted robbery charge in D.C. and a theft case in Prince George’s County.

The killing comes as D.C. City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson claiming there is now crime crisis in the nation's capital. The city attempted to push through "criminal justice reform" by updating their criminal code, but it reduced minimum sentencing for crimes such as carjackings and robberies.  


