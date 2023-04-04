Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's Consequential Supreme Court Election
LIVE RESULTS: Who Will Replace Lori Lightfoot As Mayor of Chicago?
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K
Full Indictment Against Trump Released
Kessler Angling for More Corrections
Nancy Pelosi Refers to Hillary Clinton as 'President' in Dramatic Slip Up
Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment
Has Joe Manchin Learned His Lesson?
Alvin Bragg Holds Press Conference After Trump's Arraignment
Manhattan DA Office Scrubs Staff From Website
Trump Earning Even More Endorsements for 2024
Trump Fundraises for 2024 Campaign With Mug Shot T-Shirt
Tipsheet

'Our Country Is Going to Hell': Trump Fired Up in Mar-a-Lago Speech

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 04, 2023 8:55 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump returned to his estate at Mar-a-Lago to a crowd of cheering supporters in the ballroom, where he railed against the "election interference" being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged payments that were used as hush money to Stormy Daniels.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fiercely defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said, while noting Bragg was backed by money donated by George Soros during his election for district attorney.

It was not just the recent indictment Trump brought up Tuesday night. He said the establishment has gone after from the day he started running for president back in 2015. In addition to being targeted by the government, Trump said, "Our country is going to hell" under President Joe Biden.

Trump also called out Bragg for not prosecuting serious crimes committed by everyday New Yorkers, resulting in major crimes being at high levels. Those in attendance for Trump's speech included Mike Lindell, Kari Lake, and Ric Grenell. 

The indictment brought by Bragg has been called weak not just by Trump's supporters, but also talking heads at liberal mainstream media outlets.

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's Consequential Supreme Court Election Spencer Brown

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the only reason why Trump was charged is because he decided to run for president again.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's Consequential Supreme Court Election Spencer Brown
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K Spencer Brown
Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection' Katie Pavlich
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell
LIVE RESULTS: Who Will Replace Lori Lightfoot As Mayor of Chicago? Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's Consequential Supreme Court Election Spencer Brown