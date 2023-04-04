'Our Country Is Going to Hell': Trump Fired Up in Mar-a-Lago Speech

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump returned to his estate at Mar-a-Lago to a crowd of cheering supporters in the ballroom, where he railed against the "election interference" being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged payments that were used as hush money to Stormy Daniels.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fiercely defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said, while noting Bragg was backed by money donated by George Soros during his election for district attorney.

TRUMP: "The only crime that I have committed is to fiercely defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." pic.twitter.com/LOctyjuaqp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

Trump calls out "Soros-backed prosecutor" Alvin Bragg by name. pic.twitter.com/5QXuEKdMV1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

It was not just the recent indictment Trump brought up Tuesday night. He said the establishment has gone after from the day he started running for president back in 2015. In addition to being targeted by the government, Trump said, "Our country is going to hell" under President Joe Biden.

Trump also called out Bragg for not prosecuting serious crimes committed by everyday New Yorkers, resulting in major crimes being at high levels. Those in attendance for Trump's speech included Mike Lindell, Kari Lake, and Ric Grenell.

The indictment brought by Bragg has been called weak not just by Trump's supporters, but also talking heads at liberal mainstream media outlets.

“In terms of a case that’s being brought against a former president, it’s a little UNDERWHELMING.”



—CNN on the Trump indictment pic.twitter.com/OOZaT7BRk0 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) April 4, 2023

This is the sloppiest statement of fact I’ve ever seen in a major case. These are meant for reporters and non lawyers to lay out the case. This thing is clear as mud. — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) April 4, 2023

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the only reason why Trump was charged is because he decided to run for president again.

Trump was criminally charged because he’s planning to challenge Joe Biden in the presidential election. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/Bl0XiqHLb5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 5, 2023



