Hotel Worker Sues NYC After 'Illegal Migrant' Housed By City Attacked Her

A hotel cleaning worker is suing New York City after she was attacked by a woman the city was housing at the hotel she worked at. The city has been housing people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and then were released by Border Patrol at hotels across the Big Apple amid a shortage of housing options.

The New York Post reports Hatixhe Xhani, 65, an Albanian immigrant, claims in her suit she was attacked by Alexandra Leal-Gimenez after Leal-Gimenez accused Xhani of stealing a necklace. Xhani denied she stole anything and an investigation cleared Xhani her of any wrongdoing, but tensions were still between Leal-Gimenez and Xhani since Xhani still cleaned the room.

"I treat all people with respect. I am grateful for my job and work hard everyday. I don’t understand how someone can do this to another person," Xhani told the Post.

Xhani is accusing city officials who supervise the migrants knew about the volatile situation but did nothing to protect her.

"Defendants … were aware of the threats and harassment and are negligent for failing to address the threats and harassment against Plaintiff, Hatixhe Xhani that eventually lead to Plaintiff being severely assaulted and battered,” the suit says, along with labeling Leal-Gimenez as an "illegal migrant."

Xhani came to the United States from Albania in 1987 and became a naturalized American citizen in 1993.

“My client is a hardworking, immigrant, senior citizen, union member, success story. She was threatened, assaulted and battered while performing her job duties to support her family," John Ciafone, Xhani lawyer, stated.

Problems with processed and released migrants in NYC hotels have been persisted, with rooms being trashed and disruptive behavior, leading to safety concerns for workers and other guests.