What Are They Hiding?
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit?
CDC Investigators ‘Fell Ill’ in East Palestine As Biden Admin Said Everything Was...
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment
Maybe Democrats Are In Need Of Britney’s Conservator
New DOI Rule Would Stray Away from Multiple-Use Management
WHO, CDC Now Differ in Vaccine Guidance for Kids
Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership
Will Asa Hutchinson Get the Message After Reactions to His Latest Announcement?
Americans Are Mad as Hell and Aren’t Going to Take It Anymore!
Border Agents Find Nearly 60 Illegal Immigrants Inside Penske Truck in Alleged Human...
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting
Georgia Bill Banning Gender Affirming Treatment for Minors Doesn't Go Far Enough
Tipsheet

Hotel Worker Sues NYC After 'Illegal Migrant' Housed By City Attacked Her

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 03, 2023 11:00 AM
ABC 7 New York

A hotel cleaning worker is suing New York City after she was attacked by a woman the city was housing at the hotel she worked at. The city has been housing people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and then were released by Border Patrol at hotels across the Big Apple amid a shortage of housing options.

The New York Post reports Hatixhe Xhani, 65, an Albanian immigrant, claims in her suit she was attacked by Alexandra Leal-Gimenez after Leal-Gimenez accused Xhani of stealing a necklace. Xhani denied she stole anything and an investigation cleared Xhani her of any wrongdoing, but tensions were still between Leal-Gimenez and Xhani since Xhani still cleaned the room.

"I treat all people with respect. I am grateful for my job and work hard everyday. I don’t understand how someone can do this to another person," Xhani told the Post.

Xhani is accusing city officials who supervise the migrants knew about the volatile situation but did nothing to protect her.

"Defendants … were aware of the threats and harassment and are negligent for failing to address the threats and harassment against Plaintiff, Hatixhe Xhani that eventually lead to Plaintiff being severely assaulted and battered,” the suit says, along with labeling Leal-Gimenez as an "illegal migrant."

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson

Xhani came to the United States from Albania in 1987 and became a naturalized American citizen in 1993.

“My client is a hardworking, immigrant, senior citizen, union member, success story. She was threatened, assaulted and battered while performing her job duties to support her family," John Ciafone, Xhani lawyer, stated.

Problems with processed and released migrants in NYC hotels have been persisted, with rooms being trashed and disruptive behavior, leading to safety concerns for workers and other guests.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit? Kurt Schlichter
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething Matt Vespa
Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership Leah Barkoukis
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson