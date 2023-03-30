Just How Deep Does the Border Crisis Go? One Book Brings It All Together

The ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is simple and yet complex at the same. Yes, the cause and effect brought on by the Biden administration by encouraging illegal immigration through policy changes is plain to see, but the inner workings of what happens when someone decides to make the trek to our southern border, and the players involved in this twisted game, often gets lost in the mix.

That's where Todd Bensman comes in with his new book, "Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.s. History." Bensman, based in Texas, is a Fellow at Center for Immigration Studies and have done extensive reporting throughout the crisis, going not just to America's southern border but other countries such as Mexico to provide further insight at what happens as people make their way north.

My book Overrun, How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History, is now available anywhere books are sold, and it is moving! Top-ranked in Amazon! Thank you everyone. Read all the news of Overrun that's fit to print here, as well as https://t.co/WVNa1AGSFM… — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) March 2, 2023

Having read the book, my favorite parts are when he retells his interactions with the different people he has encountered during his travels. Everyone from a cartel operative in Mexico to Border Patrol agents and everyone in-between, Bensman's book provides crucial information about the major problem straight from the source. Much of what I have heard from the migrants during my time at the southern border and Mexico is corroborated by Bensman stories.

More importantly, I like the book because it provides a written record of how the current problem started, what went on during the first few years, and what is going to happen in the future as a result of it. There is no question that if a Republican takes back the White House in 2024, the effects of having an open border for four years will have lasting impacts for decades to come as more illegal immigrants are in the country than ever, with the criminal organizations in a stronger position to thwart law enforcement.

The Biden administration claims they are working on securing the border, which they have been trying and failing for two years. Bensman's book provides the on-the-ground evidence they are doing the opposite of what they claiming. Again, because it is now in the written form of a book, it is will be much harder for future politicians to claim the Biden administration did what they could. Problems at the border did not start with Biden, but it was made worse, cynically in the name of compassion.