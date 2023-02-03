Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View'

"The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg was upset with how Fox News hosts and guests consistently criticize for the insane things that are said during the daytime show, with a recent example of the hosts going after Republicans for want to start committee hearings with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered the amendment for the House Judiciary Committee to start meetings and hearings with the pledge. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) countered those who supported the January 6 "insurrection" should not lead the pledge, with Gaetz countering that would disqualify Democrats since they have objected for the electoral college votes in previous presidential elections. The debate over the amendment lasted for over an hour.

"This is the Judiciary Committee, right? So wouldn’t it be better show of patriotism to be working on issues like police violence, mass shootings, prison reforms? You know, it’s you know, this," Goldberg said. "You know, people I don’t know what it’s going to take for them to recognize that people don’t, they’re not them. We’re not fooling around. The people of the United States are not fooling around. You wasting everybody’s time suggesting your people do what they already do! What is this wasting time?"

Joy Behar quoted famed literary figure Samuel Johnson about patriotism being the last refuge for scoundrels, "So what is Gaetz seeking refuge from?"

"And just so we’re clear, so everybody is clear because, you know, Fox [News] loves to to come after us everyday! They don’t, they don’t do their work. They come at us for doing what we’re supposed to do, which was give you our opinion. That’s the beautiful thing about America. In America, we can still each give our opinion and you don’t have to like it. It’s just somebody’s opinion," Goldberg added. "But I find that the people who are always saying, 'Well, you know, they are anti–,' we’re not anti-America. The beauty of America is you can say, hey, this is what’s wrong with America and we can fix it. That’s what they’re supposed to be doing. Instead of asking people to do what they already do every day, which is say the Pledge of Allegiance."