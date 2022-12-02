Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border

Democrat senators sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing grave concern about the end of Title 42 and not being aware of any plan from the Department of Homeland Security to handle the expected influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Senators Mark Kelly (AZ), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), Jon Tester (MT), and Maggie Hassan (NH) wrote to Mayorkas that due to the southern border already being in a state of a crisis, they want a detailed plan from DHS on what the agency plans on doing once the public health order is no longer enforced after December 21:

Since the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the Public Health Determination and terminated the Title 42 Order on April 1, 2022, we have expressed concern with DHS’ preparations for the end of Title 42, especially as the situation has deteriorated at times. Record annual encounters have led to untenable situations. In Arizona, shelters have been forced well beyond capacity. This month, El Paso has seen over 700 migrants released directly onto city streets due to overcrowding. This is not safe, and creates a dangerous situation for migrants and communities.

The Democrats asked, since Border Patrol has had to release people onto the streets of border towns because local aid groups do not have the capacity or resources to take care of them, what steps will DHS take to ensure recently processed people are not left on the streets.

The senators gave Mayorkas a deadline of December 1 for a response to their questions.

That admission is one reason why Texas and Arizona have had to start busing volunteers to other parts of the country to take pressure off of the smaller border towns. While the city of El Paso had their own program, they halted it since Title 42 started to be applied to Venezuelans — but that may change after December 21. Illegal immigrants crossing into El Paso has been a common occurrence in recent months as it is not as dangerous where the Rio Grande is not as wide, lessening the chance of drowning. However, cartels fighting for control of Juarez still pose a dangerous threat.