An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
Elon Musk Swats Down New York Times' Claim About Hate Speech on Twitter
The College Admissions Process Has Changed in a Big Way
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything
Rural Counties in Texas Are Declaring Local Immigration 'Disasters’
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker?
DHS Planned Meeting With Leftist Groups Who Pushed Border Patrol Whipping Hoax
Why LeBron James Is Annoyed With the Media
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs...
Mandatory Recount Ordered in Colorado Congressional Race
Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border
A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As...
Tipsheet

Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 02, 2022 11:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Democrat senators sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing grave concern about the end of Title 42 and not being aware of any plan from the Department of Homeland Security to handle the expected influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Senators Mark Kelly (AZ), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), Jon Tester (MT), and Maggie Hassan (NH) wrote to Mayorkas that due to the southern border already being in a state of a crisis, they want a detailed plan from DHS on what the agency plans on doing once the public health order is no longer enforced after December 21:

Since the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the Public Health Determination and terminated the Title 42 Order on April 1, 2022, we have expressed concern with DHS’ preparations for the end of Title 42, especially as the situation has deteriorated at times. Record annual encounters have led to untenable situations. In Arizona, shelters have been forced well beyond capacity. This month, El Paso has seen over 700 migrants released directly onto city streets due to overcrowding. This is not safe, and creates a dangerous situation for migrants and communities.

The Democrats asked, since Border Patrol has had to release people onto the streets of border towns because local aid groups do not have the capacity or resources to take care of them, what steps will DHS take to ensure recently processed people are not left on the streets.

The senators gave Mayorkas a deadline of December 1 for a response to their questions.

That admission is one reason why Texas and Arizona have had to start busing volunteers to other parts of the country to take pressure off of the smaller border towns. While the city of El Paso had their own program, they halted it since Title 42 started to be applied to Venezuelans — but that may change after December 21. Illegal immigrants crossing into El Paso has been a common occurrence in recent months as it is not as dangerous where the Rio Grande is not as wide, lessening the chance of drowning. However, cartels fighting for control of Juarez still pose a dangerous threat.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown
An Election Day Travesty in Arizona Katie Pavlich
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried Julio Rosas
Here's How Many Millionaires Collected COVID Unemployment Income Spencer Brown
'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet Leah Barkoukis
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs in. Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown