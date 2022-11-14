Border Patrol Union: No Confidence in Whoever Replaces Former Commissioner Magnus

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) said while Chris Magnus is no longer the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they have no confidence in whoever eventually replaces him as long as the Biden administration is in charge.

"CBP Commissioner Magnus deserved to be fired. As a crisis rages at our border he focused on imaginary BP 'culture' problems instead of enforcing our laws. He was in over his head," NBPC tweeted.

We have no idea who they'll replace him with. The core problem remains-Biden, Harris and Mayorkas. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) November 13, 2022

"We were opposed to the Magnus [appointment] from the outset. He had a long history of anti-BP sentiment and he thought BP agents were the bad guys. That's why they selected him. The entire Biden Admin despises BP agents," NBPC added.

Magnus led CBP for less than a year. Troy Miller, who was acting CBP commissioner prior to Magnus being confirmed by the Senate, is once again the acting commissioner for CBP.

UPDATE: Sources tell me Troy Miller will serve as the acting commissioner. https://t.co/7waQIkbS16 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 13, 2022

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told Fox News on Monday he believes Magnus was fired to be Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' fall guy.

"When [Magnus] was chief of police of Tucson, he ordered officers not to cooperate with ICE or CBP at any time, even if it involved public safety threats on his the streets. So don’t work with Border Patrol, he supported sanctuary cities, he attacked Trump policies to actually secure the border so they hired him for ideology, and he's done everything Alejandro Mayorkas wanted him do. They are getting rid of him for one reason. Before oversight hearings," Homan said.