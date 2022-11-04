Recent Spending Splurge on Dem House Races Is Another Sign That a Red...
NBC's Report Had Interesting Details About Pelosi Attack — They Then Deleted It

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 04, 2022 2:00 PM
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

NBC News ran a segment with more details on what happened when a man was in the California home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D) and attacked her husband, Paul, but after airing the segment, NBC News scrubbed it from its site and social media.

New information in the report included how Pelosi was the one who answered the door when officers arrived at the residence, he did not appeared to be in distress, did not try to leave the home, and walked back towards the intruder inside.

The video posted to social media was deleted and it was taken down on the outlet's website.

Users on social media were able to make copies of the news segment before it was removed.

On NBC News' page for the video, the caption states (emphasis added): "Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday and is now recovering from a fractured skull and several other serious injuries at home. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY. Editor's note: The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards."

Questions over the timeline of events have increased as it looks as though the body camera footage of the responding officers will not be released for now.

