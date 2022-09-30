Law and Order

On-Duty New York City EMT Killed in 'Unprovoked' Broad Daylight Attack

On-Duty New York City EMT Killed in 'Unprovoked' Broad Daylight Attack

Source: @UFANYC/Screenshot

Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, a 25-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, was attacked and killed in a knife attack while she was working at EMS Station 49 in Queens on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, FDNY stated the attack on Russo-Elling was unprovoked and she was first responder to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, "aiding in the rescue and recovery efforts":

"At approximately 2:20pm, Lt. Russo-Elling was on duty in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria near her station’s quarters. She was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. She was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Lt. Russo-Elling worked out of Station 49 in Astoria at the time she was killed...She is the 1,158th member of the Department to make the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city."

The New York City Uniformed Firemen's Association said the organization "and all members of the FDNY are Enraged at the senseless killing and ever increasing violence in our city."

The New York Post reports police arrested Peter Zisopoulous, 34, who has been charged with her murder. Police say Zisopoulous has no prior arrests.

Most Popular