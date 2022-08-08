Did You Noticed What Was Behind An Activist Who Is Against Texas Busing Migrants to NYC?

The fallout of Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sending busloads of migrants who illegally crossed the southern border to Washington, D.C. and New York City is reaching a fever pitch as Democrats and immigration activists say the move is a political ploy and Texas should stop the practice.

During an interview on CNN, Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, complained how it was unfair to the people being bused to send them an extra 2,000 miles to New York City.

"You know, asylum seekers have really already made a dangerous trek, some over 3,000 miles on foot to get to the southern border, and then are being bussed almost 2,000 miles to New York City. I think that the bigger piece here is ensuring we see the humanity in people," Awawdeh said. "Folks who are seeking asylum at our southern border are fleeing violence. They’re fleeing persecution, impacts of climate change. No one leaves their home because they feel safe. So, it’s really important that this country, a country of immigrants, continues to welcome folks and abide by its humanitarian, you know, values."

Users on Twitter noted Awawdeh's message of stop sending people to New York City didn't exactly lined up with the posters that were in the background of Awawdeh's interview: "Immigrants are welcome here" and "NYC is for all."

Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) have sent the busloads to the East Coast as the border crisis has overwhelmed services in the much smaller border towns. The migrants who volunteer to go D.C. or New York City have been processed and released by Border Patrol.

"Republicans have been sounding the alarm on the Biden Border Crisis for over a year, yet hypocrites like NYC Mayor Eric Adams ignored the problem and criticized Governor Abbott for taking measures to protect Texans. Ironically, now Mayor Adams is complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in his city when in the past he was so quick to declare New York City as a sanctuary city," said RNC Spokeswoman Macarena Martinez.