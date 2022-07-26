Los Angeles

LA County Public Health Director Rewarded Convicted Felon With Job to Cement Her Own Power

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
LA County Public Health Director Rewarded Convicted Felon With Job to Cement Her Own Power

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

It has been revealed by our RedState colleague Jennifer Van Laar that Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) Director Barbara Ferrer gave a patronage job to a convicted felon as part of an effort to ensure her authority would never be in question.

Ferrer has been a controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic as she lead the effort to implement strict measures, such as banning outdoor dinning, despite data showing those measures were nonsensical. Recently, the DPH announced it would reinstate a mask mandate for the county even though hospital data in Los Angeles County shows people hospitalized for COVID-19 is at an all-time low.

RedState reported Ferrer hired Carl Kemp after she became in charge of DPH in 2017. Kemp had recently been released after being convicted of filing a fraudulent tax return, failing to report $750,000 in “lobbying” income, including nearly $220,000 from a drug trafficking kingpin. Kemp became the Chief Communications Officer in the Environmental Health Division of DPH.

Prior to his conviction, Kemp was a government relations and communications consultant based on Long Beach. He remains a popular and well-connected figure within the higher echelons of Los Angeles County. 

As Jennifer noted in her report:

"While Los Angeles County has a Fair Chance Initiative, which allows those with criminal records to be hired, it’s unbelievable that Ferrer was able to hire Kemp, who had never worked for the County before, in such a position just two years after he went to prison on public corruption-related charges. The terrible details of what happened in Kemp’s case will be discussed in an upcoming article."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Man Who Brawled With NYPD Officers In Shocking Video Released From Custody
Julio Rosas

Report: Supreme Court Leak Doomed Justice Roberts Plans to Save Roe
Katie Pavlich

GOING ROGUE: City in LA County Announces It Won't Enforce Any Mask Mandate
Spencer Brown

Liberal Media Turning on Biden Over His Recession Denial
Spencer Brown

Fauci: 'I Didn’t Recommend Locking Anything Down' During COVID
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Advocates in Wyoming File Lawsuit to Block Pro-Life Trigger Law
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular