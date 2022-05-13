Abortion

The Churches and Pro-Life Groups That Have Been Attacked Since Supreme Court Leak

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

The homes of Supreme Court justices are not the only places that have been targeted in recent weeks by pro-abortion protesters. Churches, Catholic churches in particular, and pro-life centers have been attacked by presumably pro-abortion vandals.

Reporter Andy Ngo has been keeping track where vandalism has taken place in the country as it appears the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would give states the right to make their own abortion laws. The damage ranges from simply vandalism like spray paint to more serious cases of using firebombs or physically damaging the buildings.

Thankfully no one has been hurt by the attacks so far but there is concern what will happen if Roe v. Wade is officially overturned. Pro-abortion advocates, particularly on social media, have called for violence should the Supreme Court follow through on the draft opinion that was leaked to the media.

Part of the concern is there have been no arrest or charges made against protesters who have showed up to the homes of Supreme Court justices despite such actions violating federal law.

Most Popular