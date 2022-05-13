The Churches and Pro-Life Groups That Have Been Attacked Since Supreme Court Leak

The homes of Supreme Court justices are not the only places that have been targeted in recent weeks by pro-abortion protesters. Churches, Catholic churches in particular, and pro-life centers have been attacked by presumably pro-abortion vandals.

Reporter Andy Ngo has been keeping track where vandalism has taken place in the country as it appears the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would give states the right to make their own abortion laws. The damage ranges from simply vandalism like spray paint to more serious cases of using firebombs or physically damaging the buildings.

Boulder, Colo.: On May 3, the Sacred Heart of Mary Church was smashed up & vandalized. This was the second time the church had been vandalized in less than a year. The vandal(s) left behind #Antifa anarchist symbols & messages. #abortion https://t.co/gsAKM6LXPD pic.twitter.com/21df3UU0t2 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

Portland, Ore.: On May 5, the Pregnancy Resource Center on SE Powell Blvd. was smashed up. The center provides women with health assistance & encourages them against abortions. The center had been targeted online by #Antifa, who posted their address for their comrades. pic.twitter.com/85sPfHknzi — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

Fort Collins, Colo.: On May 7, Saint John XXIII Catholic Church was smashed up in an attack claimed by the Colorado Anarchists group. Fort Collins Police say they're investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. #Antifa https://t.co/eOqQ99tHyq pic.twitter.com/yKhJceniU0 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

Madison, Wisc.: On May 8, Wisconsin Family Action was targeted in an arson attack that utilized firebombs. A written threat was left behind. A far-left group claimed responsibility in a statement published by an #Antifa writer promising more violence if demands aren't met. pic.twitter.com/O60zET5yU0 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2022

Houston, Texas: Around May 8, a vandal spray-painted a pro-choice message on the doors of the Holy Rosary Church. #abortion pic.twitter.com/3fW5QdkvAk — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2022

Thankfully no one has been hurt by the attacks so far but there is concern what will happen if Roe v. Wade is officially overturned. Pro-abortion advocates, particularly on social media, have called for violence should the Supreme Court follow through on the draft opinion that was leaked to the media.

Part of the concern is there have been no arrest or charges made against protesters who have showed up to the homes of Supreme Court justices despite such actions violating federal law.