The Illegal Immigrants with Criminal Records Attempting to Enter the United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released several press releases over the past week detailing the numerous individuals who have been caught by Border Patrol attempting to enter the United States illegally.

In the El Paso Sector, which covers the most western portion of Texas and all of New Mexico, CBP explained in just the first three months of fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol agents have arrested more than 244 illegal aliens with previous criminal records:

"The first incident, within the last week, occurred early morning on Jan. 25, when agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station arrested an individual attempting to enter the United States illegally. Criminal record checks indicated that the El Salvador national is affiliated with a notorious criminal gang and was removed on two prior occasions. "A few hours later, in Deming, New Mexico, another individual was encountered west of the Columbus Port of Entry. Criminal records indicated that this individual had extensive criminal history in San Jose, California. Criminal convictions include charges of sexual battery, DUI causing bodily injury, hit and run, and DUI with priors."

Border Patrol further arrested four illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. that had prior criminal histories in recent days, including one with a murder charge and one with confirmed gang affiliation.

"These arrests continue to highlight the dangers that Transnational Criminal Organizations pose by attempting to smuggle criminals into our country. Dangerous criminals endanger our communities when they often continue to disregard rule of law. The agents of the El Paso Sector are committed to their duties of protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation's economic prosperity," said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

In the El Centro Sector, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested a man who illegally crossed into the country on January 28 who "was previously convicted for a sexual offense: annoyed/molest victim under 18, where he served 120 days in jail with three-years probation. Additionally, this individual was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge."

"Since Oct. 1, 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed eight individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges," CBP said.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested two gang members and a convicted child sex offender in late January: