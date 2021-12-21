Yet Another Poll Shows Biden Is Underwater In This Key Demographic

It is not surprising President Joe Biden's poll numbers are tanking less than a year into his presidency. Take any issue, inflation to the border crisis to failing to "shut down the virus" to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden is clearly in over his head and his support in the key Latino demographic is collapsing.

A new national PBS/Marist poll found Latino approval for Biden sits at a paltry 33 percent. His disapproval among Latinos was found to be at 65 percent. Overall, the poll found Biden's approval rating among registered voters to be at 42 percent with disapproval at 55 percent.

In Texas, where Latinos were already moving more towards Republicans in the 2020 election and where Democrats are still pinning their hopes on turning the state "blue," more polling suggests Biden and Democrats are in serious trouble.

A Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler poll from September found Latinos in the state only had a 35 percent approval for Biden's job performance, with over 50 percent saying they disapprove.

It's easy to point to the ongoing southern border crisis the Biden administration kick-started shortly after taking off this year as a primary reason why Latino support is going down the drain, especially with those Tejanos, but it goes beyond that. Latinos, like any other voting bloc, want a good economy, want to put COVID-19 behind us, and a stable future for their children, which is why it is unsurprising they don't view Biden as being able to deliver on those hopes.

While it is easy to make fun of Democrats, progressives, and corporations who try to push the made-up, woke term "Latinx" on the community, I don't think that would be considered a primary reason for the lack of support. It's more of the cherry on top of everything. Now polls are a finicky thing to make definitive conclusions (remember 2016), but it is very telling when poll after poll shows one demographic Democrats were hoping to push them to election victory is saying "¡Basta ya!" then the Red Wave could be even higher with Latinos leading the charge. As they say, it all comes down to turnout.