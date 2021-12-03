Alec Baldwin: I Don't Feel Guilty Over Fatal Shooting Because It's Not My Fault

Actor Alec Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos while he is sad over accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set with a prop gun, he does not have any guilt over the incident because he is not responsible.

"No. No. I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me," Baldwin said.

"What do we come out of this learning? What changes can be made? This is a one-in-a-billion that someone puts a real bullet in a gun and that never happens," Baldwin added. He wants the official investigation to find out who brought real bullets onto the set.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Do you feel guilt?"



Alec Baldwin: “No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”



NOW STREAMING on @Hulu: https://t.co/4iAWW86Kbw #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/F64P3aR9vB — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

Baldwin further stated he is not worried about being criminally charged over the incident.

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: "I don't. I've been told by people who are in the know...that it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally."



Read more: https://t.co/zYugqKzjNu #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/msTJuJDDl1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

Before the full interview aired on Thursday, ABC News released a teaser where Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the revolver but the gun went off anyway. Gun experts say that excuse is highly unlikely.