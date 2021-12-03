Gun Control

Alec Baldwin: I Don't Feel Guilty Over Fatal Shooting Because It's Not My Fault

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 03, 2021 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Alec Baldwin: I Don't Feel Guilty Over Fatal Shooting Because It's Not My Fault

Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Actor Alec Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos while he is sad over accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set with a prop gun, he does not have any guilt over the incident because he is not responsible.

"No. No. I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me," Baldwin said.

"What do we come out of this learning? What changes can be made? This is a one-in-a-billion that someone puts a real bullet in a gun and that never happens," Baldwin added. He wants the official investigation to find out who brought real bullets onto the set.

Baldwin further stated he is not worried about being criminally charged over the incident.

Before the full interview aired on Thursday, ABC News released a teaser where Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the revolver but the gun went off anyway. Gun experts say that excuse is highly unlikely.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Manchin Puts Another Nail in Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Katie Pavlich
House Democrats Block GOP Effort to Codify Parents' Bill of Rights
Spencer Brown

'Embarrassing': Watch Psaki's Reaction on MSNBC to November's Horrible Jobs Report
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: Dismantling AOC's Predictable Smear of Justice Kavanaugh
Guy Benson
Dem Pollster Sounds the Alarm: 'We Have a Problem'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular