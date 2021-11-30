kenosha

California College Offered 'Psychological Services' to Students Upset at Rittenhouse Being Not Guilty

 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 1:35 PM
Source: Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

California State University Long Beach offered counseling and psychological services to students at a "debrief" of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, where he was found not guilty of murder charges when he shot three white men, killing two, in self-defense during the riots in Kenosha last year.

The verdict shocked and outraged many in the nation despite the high-profile trial revealing the poor case prosecutors had as their own eyewitnesses and video evidence only bolstered Rittenhouse's claim to self-defense.

"Join us for a facilitated conversation to debrief the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. This discussion is hosted by the Division of Student Affairs and is open to all CSULB students, staff, & faculty," an event flyer posted to Twitter stated.

“When there are higher-profile events and issues in the public discourse, it is not uncommon for our university to provide spaces for our campus community to discuss those topics,” school spokesman Jim Milbury told The College Fix, noting the event, held last Monday, was "unstructured," and was hosted by team members from the school’s Student Affairs Division.

Similarly, New York University Dean Neil Guterman released a statement telling students of a hotline they can use for counseling service in response to the not guilty verdict.

