Distillery with Drink Named Rittenhouse Triggered By People Using It to Celebrate Not Guilty Verdict

Heaven Hill Brands, which markets itself on being the "nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated producer and marketer of spirits," tweeted their displeasure on the news consumers have been using their Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty of murder charges since he shot in self-defense during the Kenosha riots.

From their Twitter account, Heaven Hill Brands said, "We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey" to toast the not guilty verdict, "despite the profound loss of life from those events."

The spirits maker said the name comes from "post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square" while insisting, "It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all."

The trial, bolstered by video evidence and eyewitnesses, proved Rittenhouse shot all of his aggressors, who each had criminal histories, in self-defense despite being falsely labeled a white supremacist mass shooter.