Kyle Rittenhouse Lawyer Slams CNN and MSNBC for Their False Reporting About the Case

Mark Richards, the lead lawyer on Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team, told NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield on Friday the false reporting from MSNBC and CNN about the high-profile case, where Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, made him angry.

Richards said since he is a criminal defense attorney, he will not be involved if Rittenhouse moves forward with civil suits against news outlets that defamed him as a white supremacists murderer before the trial even started. Richards added he is not someone who watches Fox News and what he saw on MSNBC and CNN report upset him.

"I can say this, much of the coverage at the beginning was wrong. The trial proved that, but just in the last two weeks...When I hear Joe Scarborough saying my client shot his gun 60 times, that's wrong. When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid's [show] say that my client drove four hours to a riot with his AR, that's wrong, that's false," Richards said.

"It makes me angry that they can't take the time to at least the generic basic facts correct because it didn't fit the story they wanted to tell," he concluded.

The outrage from the Left over the verdict was to be expected since much of the reporting about the incident has been misleading at best. For example, it is still widely believed Rittenhouse was dropped off in Kenosha by his mother with the AR-15 in hand from Illinois. Instead what really happened, and was known before the trial, was that Rittenhouse was already in Wisconsin on August 25, 2020 and the AR-15 only left Wisconsin when Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Illinois after the shooting.



