Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson: This Case Was Not About Race, It Was About Self-Defense

Kyle Rittenhouse told Fox News host Tucker Carlson racism had nothing to do with the shootings during the riots in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, and it was instead about the right to self-defense. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder last week when he shot and killed Joesph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, along with wounding Gaige Grosskreutz as the trial proved they were actively attacking him.

In teasers about his sit-down interview, which will air on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday, Rittenhouse said he is not a racist.

"I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said

"I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone," he continued, adding, "It wasn't Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin. It was the right to self-defense on trial."

As he testified during the trial, Rittenhouse said he did not want to shoot anyone that night but he had to because the assailants were attacking him.