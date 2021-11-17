Law and Order

Kyle Rittenhouse's Defense Team Once Again Ask for a Mistrial But with a Twist

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 5:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kyle Rittenhouse's Defense Team Once Again Ask for a Mistrial But with a Twist

Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team once again asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday to declare a mistrial but without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could retry Rittenhouse if Schroeder grants the request. The previous time the defense asked for a mistrial, it was with prejudice.

The issue stems from what the defense team says the prosecution withheld video evidence from them and were given only given one version of drone footage the prosecution says proves Rittenhouse provoked Joseph Rosenbaum into chasing him.

"We had the video, not the clarity, not the quality, I think that's been conceded. We have done this case in a little bit different manner...We didn't have the quality of evidence that the state had until the case had been closed," said Corey Chirafisi.

Chirafisi said they consulted with Rittenhouse and they want the mistrial without prejudice, "based upon the fact that if we're really trying to get the heart of it, we've watched the video, I can tell you what we think but it doesn't matter what we think because we don't get to present that to the jury anymore."

"We have to ask for this and I'm asking for it. We understand that it's going to be without prejudice...We understand [the state] will do it again. But I think we will all have the same information, the same quality of videos, and I think that is required in a case like this where he's looking at a life sentence, potentially without parole if he's convicted," Chirafisi added.

Schroeder said he will not rule on the motion for a mistrial yet because the jury is still debating and asking about the video in question, but "it will still have to be addressed because the jury saw it here in the courtroom."


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Rittenhouse Judge Slams 'Grossly Irresponsible' Media
Spencer Brown
Utter Decay: College Professor's New Term for Pedophiles Is Peak 'Woke' Insanity...And Trouble Followed
Matt Vespa
After Targeting Parents, FBI Attempts Damage Control and Makes Things Worse
Katie Pavlich
Sanitation Workers in One of America’s Bluest Cities Are Being Investigated for Using Fake Vaccine Cards
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Did Attorney General Merrick Garland Commit Perjury?
Katie Pavlich
'Nothing Offensive' Blue Virginia Deletes Shoddy and Embarrassing Attack Post on Glenn Youngkin's Prom Night
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular